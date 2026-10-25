Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film crosses 19 crore in opening weekend

Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's quirky take on the genre of a spy film, Udta Teer, was released in theatres this Friday. Amid box office releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar from last week, the film has managed to put up a steady run in its opening weekend. After a decent release day haul, the film has shown a surprising amount of growth in the next two days. Let's take a closer look.

Udta Teer box office

Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy in Udta Teer.

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Udta Teer leveled up above expectations and collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day in theatres. It opened to decent reviews, which helped its cause and the film gradually showed growth on Saturday to collect ₹7.25 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Udta Teer has grown further on Sunday, and managed to collect ₹8.10 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to a solid ₹19.45 crore after three days of release.

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Taran Adarsh commented on the film's box office pull and wrote on X, "springs a wonderful surprise, witnessing a solid 76.83% jump on Saturday... The major multiplexes across urban centres have been recording strong occupancies, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond #Mumbai... #Bengaluru, #Kolkata, #Jaipur, #Hyderabad, #Pune, and #Chennai reported solid footfalls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond #Mumbai... #Bengaluru, #Kolkata, #Jaipur, #Hyderabad, #Pune, and #Chennai reported solid footfalls. {{/usCountry}}

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The film now needs to sustain this momentum through the weekdays to post a respectable Week 1 total."

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, who earlier worked as a writer on movies such as Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Khurrana, who loses his memory after a blast and begins to believe that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. His mistaken identity sets off a chain of comic and action-packed events as he becomes caught up in a cross-border espionage operation.

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It also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles.