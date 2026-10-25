Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film crosses 19 crore in opening weekend

Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's quirky take on the genre of a spy film, Udta Teer, was released in theatres this Friday. Amid box office releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar from last week, the film has managed to put up a steady run in its opening weekend. After a decent release day haul, the film has shown a surprising amount of growth in the next two days. Let's take a closer look.
Udta Teer box office
Udta Teer leveled up above expectations and collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day in theatres. It opened to decent reviews, which helped its cause and the film gradually showed growth on Saturday to collect ₹7.25 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Udta Teer has grown further on Sunday, and managed to collect ₹8.10 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to a solid ₹19.45 crore after three days of release.
Taran Adarsh commented on the film's box office pull and wrote on X, "springs a wonderful surprise, witnessing a solid 76.83% jump on Saturday... The major multiplexes across urban centres have been recording strong occupancies, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday.
While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond #Mumbai... #Bengaluru, #Kolkata, #Jaipur, #Hyderabad, #Pune, and #Chennai reported solid footfalls.{{/usCountry}}
While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond #Mumbai... #Bengaluru, #Kolkata, #Jaipur, #Hyderabad, #Pune, and #Chennai reported solid footfalls.{{/usCountry}}
The film now needs to sustain this momentum through the weekdays to post a respectable Week 1 total."
About Udta Teer
Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, who earlier worked as a writer on movies such as Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Khurrana, who loses his memory after a blast and begins to believe that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. His mistaken identity sets off a chain of comic and action-packed events as he becomes caught up in a cross-border espionage operation.
It also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles.
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