Udta TeerDirector: Akash KaushikCast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ram KapoorRating: 3.5 stars

Udta Teer's sharp first half and talented cast make the absurd premise sing, though a more serious second half and pace-slowing songs dull the momentum.

I am struggling to recall the last time a film made me laugh as much as Udta Teer did. And none of it relies on double meaning dialogues or cheap innuendo, mind you. If you can sense my excitement already, let's get straight to why this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer simply works.

What is the plot of Udta Teer?

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Directed by Akash Kaushik (who has previously written the screenplays for hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3) Udta Teer follows Bilal/Vikrant (Ayushmann), who has been working as a Pakistani spy in India's counter terrorism unit. One day, he loses his memory in an accident and ends up working for India instead, dismantling Pakistan's terror network embedded within the system. Akash was bang on when he recently described the film as a "reverse Dhurandhar".

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Making his feature directorial debut with Udta Teer, Akash proves surprisingly sure footed. Also the film's writer, he keeps the first half tight, with hardly a scene feeling like dead weight. The pacing is spot on, with witty one liners and funny situations keeping the laughs coming. There is Pakistan bashing, but not the chest thumping kind. The humour is far more cheeky than jingoistic. Take Gulshan Grover's character, for instance, who declares that the head of the Pakistani Army never has to bow his head before anyone-- until the President of China calls and he bows his head immediately. A man waiting every day for the Pakistani Army General to give him the time of the day in Gulshan's office, turns out to be the Pakistani Prime Minister himself. All this lands because the film knows exactly where to poke fun, and more importantly, when to stop.

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{{^usCountry}} After such a funny first half, the second half naturally comes with high expectations. This is where Udta Teer changes gears, and not to its advantage. As the film tries to tie up its plot, the narrative becomes more serious than you might have bargained for, taking some of the fizz out. The momentum built in the first half begins to dip, and you find yourself missing the earlier ability for turning even the most absurd situations into laugh out loud moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After such a funny first half, the second half naturally comes with high expectations. This is where Udta Teer changes gears, and not to its advantage. As the film tries to tie up its plot, the narrative becomes more serious than you might have bargained for, taking some of the fizz out. The momentum built in the first half begins to dip, and you find yourself missing the earlier ability for turning even the most absurd situations into laugh out loud moments. {{/usCountry}}

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There are also some moments, like the placement of a romantic and patriotic song, which slows down the pace.

But does that mean Udta Teer derails completely? Nope. In fact, it leaves you wishing this were the start of a franchise, because there is plenty of potential here.

Movie Review Udta Teer 3.5/5 Comedy Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and unknowingly begins dismantling his own country's terror network in India. Director Akash K Kaushik Cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor Verdict Udta Teer is an entertaining comedy that relies on smart writing and a game cast, even if its second half loses some of the charm of the first.

The Verdict

A big reason it works is its talented cast, which makes even the most absurd ideas seem normal. From making Rahul Bose dance to It's the Time to Disco while lying in a vegetative state in a hospital, to turning heartrate monitor beeps into the tune of an iconic Dharma song, there is plenty to enjoy. Ayushmann Khurrana is pitch perfect as Bilal, the spy grappling with memory loss. He gets the balance between confusion and comedy just right. The late Mukul Dev gives him tough competition, bringing an effortless sense of humour to his role. Sandeep Anand is hilarious as Bilal's cook, while Suhail Nayyar is equally good as Bilal's best friend. Sara Ali Khan, as Bilal's wife, has a decent role and she does well.

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The music by Sachin-Jigar is well done, complimented by Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics.

Udta Teer is the kind of comedy that makes you wish filmmakers would trust good writing a little more often. Its first half delivers the laughs without resorting to cheap tricks, and its cast is more than happy to play along with the madness. The second half could have held on to that for longer, but the film still leaves a good impression. Bilal's loyalties may be all over the place, but the film's intentions are clear: to entertain without insulting the audience's intelligence.