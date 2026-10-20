‘So much blood and mayhem’: Shashi Tharoor reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, questions propaganda, gruesome violence and portrayal of India-Pakistan

While he appreciated the sequel as a work of entertainment, he was critical of the violence shown in the franchise. He felt the filmmakers could have told the story without relying on so many disturbing scenes. “There was no need to show so much violence, blood, mayhem, cruelty and some of the most disgusting scenes ever seen in Indian cinema,” he added, describing the graphic content as “totally excessive and over the top.”

In an almost seven minute video posted on his official YouTube channel, Shashi shared his thoughts on both films and made it clear that the second instalment stood out for him. “As a work of fiction, as a work of entertainment, there is no doubt that the second part is superb,” he stated.

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has praised Ranveer Singh ’s Dhurandhar films for their filmmaking and performances, but he has reservations about the violence and political messaging in the franchise. After watching both parts of Aditya Dhar ’s spy thriller, the politician said he enjoyed the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge more than the first film. However, he felt several violent scenes were unnecessarily graphic and questioned how the films portray India-Pakistan relations. The two installments, released in December 2025 and March 2026, have reportedly collected more than ₹3,100 crore worldwide.

Shashi Tharoor addresses the propaganda debate The Congress MP also spoke about the political messaging in Dhurandhar. The films have faced criticism over their portrayal of Pakistan, and Shashi acknowledged that such themes could influence how audiences view the relationship between the two countries. He referred to reports of bans in Pakistan and several Gulf nations, where concerns were reportedly raised about the films potentially worsening tensions between Indians and Pakistanis.

“Things that I don't like; there is far too much gruesome violence. It was totally excessive and over the top. There was no need to show so much of violence, blood and mayhem, cruelty and some of the most disgusting scenes ever seen in Indian cinema,” he said. “There is a lot of propaganda stuff built into it obviously and I gather the film has been banned in many countries, not just in Pakistan, but many of the Gulf countries have banned it, saying it would needlessly create bad blood between Indians and Pakistanis, so I can understand those feelings,” the politician added.

He also wondered how Pakistani viewers might react if they watched the films. He suggested that some dialogues might be received with humour, while other parts could lead audiences to reflect on actions carried out in their country's name. “I don’t know how Pakistanis will react if they see this. Some of the lines, I think Pakistanis will laugh. Some of the other things, I think Pakistanis will realise how much wrong has been done in their name,” he went onto say.