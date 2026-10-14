Salman Khan calls Ranveer Singh ‘secure actor’, explains why his Dhurandhar performance cannot be compared with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

On the final season of Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan became the first guest of the season where Karan Johar talked about everything from his career to his health and beyond. During the conversation, Salman has shared why he would not compare Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge with Ranbir Kapoor’s in Animal. During the premiere episode of Season 9, the actor was asked to choose the more impactful performance between the two films. Instead of picking a winner, Salman explained how both actors brought different strengths to their roles. Salman Khan was all praises for Ranveer Singh and his performance in Dhurandhar and explained why his work can't be compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Salman Khan on Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s performances During the rapid-fire segment, Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance to ask questions to Salman and host Karan Johar. She asked Salman which performance had made a greater impact, Ranbir Kapoor in Animal or Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Salman refused to choose between the two, explaining that their performances were different in nature. He said, “Two different kinds of performance. You cannot compare any of them.” When Karisma suggested that he was being diplomatic, Salman clarified that he genuinely felt both actors deserved equal appreciation.

He went onto say, “It is not diplomatic at all. Both are fantastic actors. One has got tremendous amount of energy. One has got tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting.”

Salman Khan praises Ranveer Singh’s restraint in Dhurandhar Salman went on to explain what impressed him about Ranveer’s performance in Dhurandhar. The actor is known for his energetic performances and larger-than-life screen presence, but Salman pointed out that the role required him to hold back rather than go all out. He felt that this restraint showed how comfortable Ranveer was with his character.

He added, “Especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar, he had to control all his energy. He does everything larger than life and he had to control that big time. For an actor, that’s a huge amount of insecurity that he did not have it in the film. He is very secure as an actor and in that role in Dhurandhar.”

Karan agreed with Salman’s assessment, responding, “Correct, well said.”