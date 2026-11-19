Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with Aryan earning praise for his direction. He has now been featured on the TIME100 Next India list, with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj revealing how he is different from his father.

Vishal Bhardwaj praises Aryan Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals how Aryan Khan is different from Shah Rukh Khan.

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TIME magazine's first-ever TIME100 Next India list recognises emerging leaders whose work, ideas and vision are shaping the country's future. In the magazine's feature, Vishal recalled how he had expected Aryan to be entitled when they first met, but found him to be quite the opposite. He wrote, "I met Aryan Khan at private film screenings in Mumbai years ago. Perhaps unfairly, I expected the son of a legend like Shah Rukh Khan to carry some sense of entitlement. Instead, I met an exceptionally gentle, humble, and respectful young man."

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The filmmaker further revealed that Aryan surprised him with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the 2025 action-comedy series he created and directed. He said Aryan's quirky sense of humour and ability to laugh at himself and the world he comes from struck a chord with him.

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{{^usCountry}} Vishal also spoke about what sets Aryan apart from his father, Shah Rukh, writing, "To observe that world so closely, and turn it into something so irreverent, self-aware, and entertaining, reveals both confidence and sensitivity. Shah Rukh has entertained generations as an actor and storyteller. Aryan has a very different but equally instinctive creative voice—he is a filmmaker capable of carrying Bolly­wood’s great tradition of entertainment forward while giving it a contemporary spin." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishal also spoke about what sets Aryan apart from his father, Shah Rukh, writing, "To observe that world so closely, and turn it into something so irreverent, self-aware, and entertaining, reveals both confidence and sensitivity. Shah Rukh has entertained generations as an actor and storyteller. Aryan has a very different but equally instinctive creative voice—he is a filmmaker capable of carrying Bolly­wood’s great tradition of entertainment forward while giving it a contemporary spin." {{/usCountry}}

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Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. After completing his studies in filmmaking and television production at the University of Southern California, he decided to work behind the camera. Apart from filmmaking, Aryan has also ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2022, he co-founded SLAB Ventures, a luxury lifestyle company based in the Netherlands. Under the company, he launched D’YAVOL, a premium spirits brand, followed by D’YAVOL X, a luxury streetwear label.

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About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The seven-episode satirical drama offers a humorous take on the glamour, politics, nepotism and power struggles within the film industry. It follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider trying to make his mark in Bollywood, as he navigates professional rivalries and personal relationships. The show also stars Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Bedi. It features several celebrity cameos, including Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and SS Rajamouli, among others.

Aryan's directorial debut also received industry recognition, winning several honours, including Best Director at the IIFA Digital Awards and Best Screenplay (Web Comedy/Musical/Romance) and Best Dialogue at the Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards.