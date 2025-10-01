Vishal Jethwa reveals being scared, uncomfortable with being called ‘next Irrfan Khan’: It’s a big thing to say

Bollywood actor Vishal Jethwa is currently earning praise for his performance in the recent release Homebound. Many have even compared him to the late actor Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Vishal spoke about the comparison and stated that it is a compliment he cannot accept. Vishal Jethwa reacts to being compared to Irrfan Khan.

Vishal Jethwa on being compared to Irrfan Khan

When asked about the best compliment he received for the film, Vishal said, “I got one I couldn’t accept. It felt good to hear but also made me uncomfortable. Usually, I re-share film-related posts, but this one, I couldn’t. It said: ‘Vishal Jethwa, next Irrfan Khan.’ It’s a big thing to say, but I felt scared and uncomfortable. Comparing me to the legendary Irrfan Khan? I have no right.”

During the special screening of Homebound in Mumbai, Vishal broke down in tears while posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. His mother was later seen consoling him. The video quickly surfaced on social media, with many calling him the “next Irrfan Khan.” The late actor Irrfan began his journey with television shows such as Chandrakanta and Bharat Ek Khoj, before carving a niche for himself in both Bollywood and Hollywood. He continues to be regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time.

Similarly, Vishal also started his career in television and gained recognition through shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, among others. He then had his breakthrough in Bollywood as the antagonist in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2. Now, his film Homebound has earned critical acclaim and has also been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature Film category.

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year and received a nine-minute standing ovation. Based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer (2020), the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, alongside Shalini Vatsa, Chandan K Anand and Vijay Vikram Singh in supporting roles. Backed by Karan Johar, the film released in theatres on 26 September and has received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.