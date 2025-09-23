Vishal Jethwa breaks down in tears at Homebound screening, his mother consoles him; fans call him ‘next Irrfan Khan’

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan held a special screening of their film, Homebound, in Mumbai on Monday evening. The screening was attended by the film’s cast — Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, along with industry celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others. As Vishal posed for the paparazzi before the screening, he was seen getting teary-eyed. Vishal Jethwa's mom consoles him as he gets emotional at Homebound screening.

Vishal Jethwa gets emotional at Homebound screening

A video from the screening has surfaced online, showing Vishal getting emotional while posing for the photographers. The actor appeared overwhelmed as the paparazzi called out to him, and his mother, Preeti Jethwa, was later seen consoling him with a hug. Soon after, Vishal composed himself and smiled as he posed with his family, including his mother, grandmothers and others, on the red carpet. He looked dashing in a black traditional ensemble.

A Reddit user shared the video online, and fans couldn’t help but gush over Vishal’s heartfelt moment. One comment read, “His success feels so personal… God bless him.” Another wrote, “This literally made my heart smile.” A third fan added, “I have tears in my eyes because I got emotional with him. I’m so happy for his success. I hope he achieves more and more.” Another user commented, “So happy for him. With the potential he has, he can become the Irrfan Khan of this generation.” One more fan observed, “He deserves so much more. Fantastic actor, sweet person. It’s sad that Ishaan and Janhvi are getting all the headlines for Homebound when Vishal has such a prominent role.”

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound follows two rural boys and childhood friends who attempt to clear the national police exam to earn respect and dignity in society. However, along their journey, they face caste and communal discrimination. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year and received a standing ovation. The film is now scheduled to release in India on 26 September. Even before its release, it has already been named India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Film category.

About Vishal Jethwa

Vishal began his acting career in 2013 with the lead role of Akbar in the television series Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. His performance was highly appreciated and brought him recognition. He went on to become a household name with shows such as Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Peshwa Bajirao. In 2019, he essayed the role of the antagonist in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, a performance that was widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. He later appeared in films such as Salaam Venky, IB71 and Tiger 3.