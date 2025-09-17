Karan Johar says many ‘never believed’ Aryan Khan would make The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Have seen you work tirelessly’

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which hits Netflix tomorrow (September 18). Ahead of the release, Karan Johar- a long-time friend of the Khan family- penned a heartfelt note for Aryan to wish him all the luck for the show. (Also read: Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal reveals why Aryan Khan ‘likes to stay in attitude’, not smile in front of camera) Karan Johar has praised Aryan Khan for his dedication and hardwork.

What Karan Johar said about Aryan Khan

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday evening, Karan shared a picture with Aryan and penned a long note in the caption. It began, “Shine on son!!! Tonight is your big night… when your family , friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out ( your father made that a national gesture ) … you treaded a path that many never believed you would … the daunting task of being behind the camera… of being a story teller and the captain of its execution… have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted….”

‘I was secretly dying for you to ask me [on the show]’

He continued, “You have an individual style of telling your story and I can’t wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood … I am so so proud of you and love you so much!!! (also thanks for giving me a part in the show, I was secretly dying for you to ask me) …. Series toh ban gayi beta…Picture abhi baaki hai (The series is done but the picture is yet to come)!!!!! (red heart emoticons).”

The show is a satire on Bollywood starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. It also features cameos by Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.