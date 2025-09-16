Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal reveals why Aryan Khan ‘likes to stay in attitude’, not smile in front of camera

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut as a director with Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan has already become a sensation on social media, with people going gaga over his looks and similarities with SRK. However, people have often noticed that he rarely smiles on camera. Now, Raghav Juyal, who stars in Aryan’s series, has revealed the real reason behind it. Raghav Juyal talks about Aryan Khan's habit of not smiling in front of camera.

Why Aryan Khan never smiles on camera

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Raghav revealed, “He has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. He won’t smile in front of the camera, usko bahot pasand hai attitude mein rehna (he really likes to stay in attitude). But, with us he makes faces as well. He has a very childlike energy in him. But, camera ke saamne uski aadat hai (in front of the camera he has the habit of not smiling), jo mujhe bahot achcha lagta hai aur ladkiyon ko bhi (which I really like and so do the girls).”

Raghav added, “Maine usko bola hai ke main ek din hasaunga zaroor camera ke aage (I told him that one day I will definitely make him laugh in front of the camera), he said ‘no no bro don’t do that’. Toh jab bhi mujhse milta hai, main usko bolta hu hasunga main tujhe pakka (So whenever he meets me, I tell him I will definitely make you laugh).”

While Aryan is rarely seen smiling in his photos or videos, in one of the recent videos shared by Shah Rukh Khan, he was seen smiling wide while collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh for the song Tenu Ki Pata. The song also marks his singing debut. Meanwhile, Raghav is essaying the role of the main lead, Lakshya’s best friend, in Ba***ds of Bollywood.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The show is a satire on Bollywood starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The show also features cameos by Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. The six-episode series is set to release on Netflix on 18 September.