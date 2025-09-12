Diljit Dosanjh calls Aryan Khan ‘kamaal ka singer’; Shah Rukh Khan sends him ‘big jhappi’ for Ba***ds of Bollywood song

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his son Aryan Khan’s upcoming debut series Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, the makers revealed a new song from the series, Tenu Ki Pata, which marks Aryan’s singing debut and his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. Shah Rukh shared a sweet post featuring BTS moments from the making of the song and thanked Diljit. Shah Rukh Khan thanked Diljit Dosanjh for the song with Aryan Khan in Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Diljit Dosanjh

On Friday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and shared a video that showed some BTS moments from the making of Ba***ds of Bollywood’s Tenu Ki Pata. The video captured Aryan laughing and having a fun conversation with Diljit while recording the song. He was also seen showing his guitar skills to Diljit, who looked quite impressed.

The two were also seen video calling Shah Rukh during the recording session, where SRK was heard saying, “Now Aryan will also get famous.” Not only this, towards the end of the video, when Diljit heard the English vocals at the start of the song sung by Aryan, he looked stunned and said, “No way, yeh aapne gaaya hai (You sang this)?”

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote, “A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi (hug) to Diljit paaji… you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble you too much. Love you.”

Diljit also reacted to Shah Rukh’s post and wrote, “Collab with My Brother Aryan. Aryan Baut Hee Kamaal Ka Singer Hai.. Agar Music Mein Aa Geya Na Toh Bata Raha Hu… BACHO (Aryan is an exceptionally amazing singer. If he enters the music industry, I’m telling you… watch out).”

Diljit Dosanjh heaps praise on Aryan Khan.

Fans showered love on the duo. One of the comments read, “Aryan × Diljit???? Didn’t see it coming!” Another wrote, “At the end Diljit says ‘apne gaaya hai?’ Aryan has sung some lyrics of the song!” A third user commented, “This is called Dil-Jeet Collab.” Another wrote, “Aryan is defining his father’s legacy and making SRK feel proud and proud.”

Tenu Ki Pata features Manoj Pahwa and Badshah fighting in a boxing ring, with Manoj defeating him with a single punch. Composed by Ujwal Gupta and penned by Kumaar, the song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Ujwal, and Aryan Khan.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show is a satire on Hindi cinema with Lakshya and Sahher Bamba in lead roles. It also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. Apart from this, it is set to have starry cameos from Shah Rukh’s close friends—superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. The show is set to premiere on 18 September on Netflix.