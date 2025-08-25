Sunny Deol calls Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘absolutely fantastic’, says ‘Shah Rukh Khan will be proud of you’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the show Ba***ds of Bollywood. The preview of the show was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. Now, Sunny Deol has expressed his views on the series and heaped praise on Aryan. Sunny Deol heaps praise on Aryan Khan's show Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Sunny Deol hails Ba***ds of Bollywood

On Sunday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a preview of Aryan's Ba***ds of Bollywood. Along with it, the actor penned a note which read: "Dear @aryan, your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise; your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte." For the unversed, Sunny's brother and actor Bobby Deol is also a part of Aryan's show.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show is a satire on Bollywood, caricaturing everything from romance to action. It stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in the lead roles and also features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the story of the show has been written by Aryan himself. The preview also revealed cameo appearances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. It will stream on Netflix from 18 September.

The official synopsis on Netflix reads, "Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love."*

Sunny Deol’s upcoming films

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles and is set to release on 22 January 2026. Apart from this, he is also set to essay the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film, which will release in two parts, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey in key roles. The first part is set to release on Diwali 2026.