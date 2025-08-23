Badli Si Hawa Hai song: Aryan Khan's take on romance gets a thumbs up from audience; Arijit, Anirudh combo impresses

The first track from Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out! Titled Badli Si Hawa Hai, the peppy number is picturised on Lakshya, Sahher Bamba and Raghav Juyal as they seem to have a fun time during a beach vacation. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill. (Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview out: Aryan Khan makes meta joke on arrest; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make cameos) Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in a still from the song Badli Si Hawa Hai.

Badli Si Hawa Hai song

The track features Lakshya and Sahher's characters coming closer to one another during a fun beach getaway. Raghav also accompanies them, and the fun begins with a lot of beach games. Lakshya's character, Aasman Singh, a rising star in the industry, is followed by a photographer and later caught by his bodyguard.

Fans give a thumbs-up to the song

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Arijit + Anirudh can never be wrong.” A second fan said, “Badli Si Hawa Hai sounds like an instant chartbuster. Arijit and Anirudh cooked with this one.” Another said, “This is a banger, full Chaleya vibes from this. Anirudh and Arijit Singh are a hit combo.” A comment read, “Here for Raghav Juyal. He is such a natural on screen.”

The preview for the show was launched a few days ago and grabbed a lot of attention. The teaser ends with Aasman being told that people become more famous once they go to jail, a scene which fans thought was a meta-reference to Aryan's arrest warrant a few years ago in 2021. The preview also featured cameos from Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. It will stream on Netflix from 18 September.