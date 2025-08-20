The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview out: Aryan Khan makes meta joke on arrest; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make cameos

The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview: The preview for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial, the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was launched on Wednesday. The series is a satire on Bollywood, caricaturising everything from the romance to the action. Take a look. The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Lakshya plays the lead in the new series by Aryan Khan.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview

The preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood begins with Shah Rukh stating in a voiceover that the city of dreams isn't meant for everyone. Lakshya's character is Aasman Singh, an actor who doesn't want to be just a star. Raghav Juyal is introduced as his friend and confidante, who wants to celebrate the release of his latest hit, Revolver. Bobby Deol plays ‘India’s biggest star' Ajay Talvar. Karan Johar is also featured in a brief moment where he cusses someone out. The teaser ends with Aasman being told that people become more famous once they go to jail and cameos by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. It will stream on Netflix from 18 September.

The FIRST first look for the show

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his son Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at a Netflix event. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the makers have dropped a title reveal video of a series in which Shah Rukh is seen enacting a scene before the camera.

In the video, Aryan donned a director's cap for the act. In the clip, Aryan continuously interrupted the Jawan actor as he performed before the camera. Furious by the constant interruption, SRK yells at the crew and Aryan, asking them to learn from him.

The title announcement video ended on a funny note when Aryan informed SRK that he had forgotten to record the act from the camera throughout the entire shoot.

To announce the preview's release, Aryan starred in another promotional video earlier this week, in which he said, “Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little attack).”