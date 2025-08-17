Aryan Khan's SRK-coded voice, expressions in Ba***ds of Bollywood promo make fans say: 'The wrong Khan kid is an actor'

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has unveiled the first look of his much-awaited debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Released on August 17, the first look drew attention not only for its concept but also for Aryan’s uncanny resemblance to his father, from voice to screen presence, leaving many fans wishing he would make his acting debut instead of stepping behind the camera. Fans find Aryan Khan as carbon copy of Shah Rukh Khan in Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared the first look, which featured Aryan giving a twist to Shah Rukh’s iconic Mohabbatein dialogue, “Ek ladki thi deewani, ek ladke par vo marti thi (There was a crazy girl who was heads over heals for this boy),” to introduce the series.

Fans think Aryan Khan is carbon copy of Shah Rukh Khan

Fans were stunned by how similar his voice sounded to SRK’s. One comment read, “I genuinely thought it was Shah Rukh doing the voiceover. CRAZY how their voices are SO similar.” Another wrote, “His voice is also like SRK’s, I thought SRK had dubbed the whole thing.” A third remarked, “Dude, how is he the Xerox copy of SRK? Never understood the hype until now but Aryan Khan is actually really hot.” Others jokingly called him “Shah Rukh Khan’s AI version” and “Papa ki carbon copy.”

Fans suggest Aryan Khan should try acting

Some even suggested Aryan should have entered Bollywood as an actor instead. One user wrote, “The wrong Khan kid debuted in acting… Aryan’s direction skills will be known later, but this one at least knows basic acting, which is more than enough in today’s Bollywood.” Another commented, “Dude is handsome… probably the best-looking nepo kid from the current lot.” Praising his dialogue delivery, a fan said, “Why do I think Aryan will be a better actor among SRK’s kids?” Others echoed, “This looks so good and promising, the nepo kid is actually talented,” and, “He has that SRK jhalak, same expressions and voice — OMG.”

Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan, debuted in Bollywood with the Netflix film, The Archies, in 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was a moderate success, but Suhana's acting received criticism from fans and reviewers alike.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, the Netflix series stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The story follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life yet unpredictable world of Bollywood. The release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla. Reports suggest Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff may also feature in the film, which is currently in production.