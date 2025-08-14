War 2 post-credits scene leaked: Bobby Deol introduces Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, expands YRF Spy Universe

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has finally hit theatres, and while the stars urged fans to avoid spoilers, the post-credits scene is already making waves online. Many fans have shared the scene on social media after watching early shows of the film. War 2 post-credit scene shows Bobby Deol training a young girl training to be Alpha, which could be young Alia Bhatt's character.

SPOILERS FOR WAR 2 AHEAD!

War 2 post-credits scene explained

In a surprise reveal, the post-credits scene offers the first glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character from YRF’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha, which features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. In the now-viral clip, Bobby’s character is seen stamping the logo of a covert agency onto the hand of a young girl sparking speculation that the child could be a young Alia Bhatt’s character.

Reports suggest Bobby will portray the primary antagonist in Alpha, adding weight to fan theories that he may be the one who trains Alia’s character, only for them to become adversaries later. The scene has set the internet abuzz, further fueling anticipation for Alpha and expanding the interconnected YRF Spy Universe in thrilling new directions.

War 2 review

War 2 has opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, "It is another recycled story from Sridhar Raghavan, who has already penned Pathaan, War and Tiger 3 for YRF. Kiara’s character vanishes from the narrative midway through the first half, but you are too busy trying to make sense of what is going on to notice. The constant mishmash of action and chase sequences wears you out, and every entry of Hrithik and NTR is in slow motion, almost instructing their fans, 'Here is your hero, clap.'"

About War 2

War 2, the latest entry in YRF’s Spy Universe, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in a high-octane action thriller. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film opened to strong box office numbers, especially in South India, thanks to Jr NTR's massive fan base. While early reactions praise the chemistry between Hrithik and NTR and the film’s scale, reviews are mixed—critics cite a predictable plot and underwhelming VFX. Despite divided opinions, War 2 is expected to be a major crowd-puller this Independence Day.