Ba***ds of Bollywood first look: Aryan Khan twists SRK's romance into maar-dhaad, promises a 'vaar' on Bollywood. Watch

The first look of Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut web series, is out. And it is totally filmy. Interspersed with glimpses of the show, the video features Aryan's voiceover and narration, in the style of his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The difference is that while Khan Sr talked about pyaar (love), the son talks about vaar (attack) and shows some maar-dhaad (action). Ba***ds of Bollywood first look features Aryan Khan taking centre stage for the first time.

First look of Aryan Khan's debut web series

The video opens with the signature violin tune from Shah Rukh's Mohabbatein, before a familiar-sounding voice says the famous line, "Ek ladki this deewani si, ek ladke pe who marti this (There was a crazy girl, who was head over heels for this boy). Romantic visuals of the show's leads - Lakshya and Sahher Bambba - are shown. But then, Aryan appears, flipping the script on its head, saying the show is as much action and crazy as it is love. We then see visuals of fights, broken noses, and some glitz and glamour.

In the video, Aryan says, “Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little attack).”

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan. Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan serve as writers and co-creators. Apart from Sahher and Lakshya, the show also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The series promises a stylised yet chaotic world, provocative yet rooted. It is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, but a release date has not been announced. Shah Rukh had announced the show in a grand fashion earlier this year at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai, where he unveiled the show's title.