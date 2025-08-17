Shah Rukh Khan shares update on his injury, when he will resume shoot for King

It's been close to two years since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor has since signed on for Siddharth Anand's King, and the shoot has been on for months. But now, an injury to Shah Rukh's arm has stopped that too. As fans eagerly await an update for the film, the actor himself addressed this on social media. Shah Rukh Khan wore a cast on his right arm in his video message after the National Award win.

SRK shares health update

On Saturday, Shah Rukh interacted with his fans on Twitter (now X) in an AMA (ask me anything) session. During the #AskSRK session, one of the fans asked him about his next projects. "When is your next movie coming?" read the question.

Shah Rukh responded that he is doing King, and added that he plans to return to the shoot soon. “Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to the upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish,” he wrote. The actor added he is currently taking physiotherapy sessions for his shoulder.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously worked with the actor in Pathaan, King also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. The makers had to pause the filming last month after the actor's injury.

On National Award win and Aryan's show

During the AMA session, Shah Rukh also spoke about his recent National Award win and his son, Aryan Khan's debut web series. Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2023 film Jawan. Aryan, on the other hand, is making his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix show. The first look of the show will be released today (August 17), and SRK expressed excitement about that. His company, Red Chillies Entertainment, is producing the show.

King, on the other hand, does not have a release date or window as of now.