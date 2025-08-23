Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law Savita Chhiba flaunts her dance moves in cute video; fans love her confidence. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently set social media abuzz with his dashing looks at the trailer launch event of his son Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Now, his mother-in-law, Savita Chhiba, is stealing the spotlight with her dance moves, and fans can’t stop gushing about her confidence. Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law wins hearts with her dance moves.

On Thursday, Alia Chhiba, Gauri Khan’s niece, treated her followers to a heartwarming glimpse of her family time at home. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a lively video that captured her grandmother, Savita, dressed in a floral kurta set, matching steps with her son Vikrant in an impromptu dance session. The cheerful energy between the mother-son duo was infectious, as Savita’s graceful moves perfectly complemented Vikrant’s enthusiastic groove.

Alia, clearly delighted by the sight, penned a sweet note with the video: “Now you know where I get it from. My favourite two to jam with – Dadi & Papa.” She also added, “It’s in the genes,” highlighting how the love for music and rhythm runs in the family.

The video left fans mesmerised. One comment read, “Omg… she’s so confident, now I know why GK’s so confident all the time.” Another fan wrote, “Whoa, that's awesome!” while one wrote, “This is so cute… what energy!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were recently seen cheering for their son Aryan Khan at the trailer launch event of his debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Written and directed by Aryan, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. It is slated for release on Netflix on September 18.

About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. While the full cast is yet to be officially announced, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Raghav Juyal may also feature in the film.