Reddit tries to decode secret behind Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘younger than ever’ looks at Bads of Bollywood event

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to steal the spotlight no matter where he goes. Yes, even from his own son. The actor was in Mumbai on Wednesday to launch the preview/trailer for the debut directorial series of his son Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, but took away all the attention with his stunning looks and considerably leaner frame. Even Reddit has noticed. Shah Rukh Khan looks quite different than usual during a latest outing.

A changed Shah Rukh Khan?

Fans on the internet have been speculating if Shah Rukh Khan got anything done in the short time that he has been away from the limelight over last few months. “SRK HAS HAD A FACELIFT,” read a post on Reddit, showing then-and-now pictures of Shah Rukh from Wednesday and from six years ago at an event.

“Both these pictures are unedited. The picture on the left is from 6 years ago at the reunion of KKHH and the one on the right is from aryan khans debut as a director. A clear difference in eyes, jaw, nose, cheeks and basically the entire face structure. I think the most evident is the nose job. Noses don’t shrink as we age,” read the post description.

Redditors got down to figure out what has really changed. “He’s clearly got work done,” wrote a person. “Yeah no s**t. He looked really good,” read another comment.

A person thought that Shah Rukh has simply lost some weight. “He had work done earlier yes....but now it just seems like weight loss...More lean than the older pic on the left...Post 2023 behemoth release streak he has looked lean...that left pic is older one,” read a comment. “He looked so diff this time and I couldn’t figure out what was it,” read a comment from a confused fan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during the preview launch of his son Aryan Khan's upcoming directorial debut on Netflix 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_20_2025_000411B)(PTI)

A fan also mentioned the curious case of Brad Pitt, who has also been looking better than ever lately, at 61 years old.

A person put it very aptly: "Paise uske, chehra uska, tumhein kya dikkat hai. Kaam dhandhe pe dhyaan do na apne. Unless......... #WildPRAppeared (His money, his face, what do you care? Focus on your own life)."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event along with Aryan Khan and his wife, producer Gauri Khan. The 'Jawan' star also introduced the complete cast of the show, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be released on the OTT platform on September 18, 2025.