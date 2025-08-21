Overwhelmed Shah Rukh Khan bows down, touches stage in gratitude at Aryan Khan's show launch: 'Bahut shukraguzaar hoon'

It was an emotional moment for Shah Rukh Khan as he got up on stage to introduce his son, Aryan, to the world at the preview launch of his debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In that moment, the actor shed the exterior of a superstar and simply became a father, one who requested kindness and love for his eldest child. Aryan Khan was accompanied by parents Shah Rukh and Gauri at the preview launch of his debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh gets emotional

The preview launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was held at the Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, with Shah Rukh turning emcee for the show. The superstar arrived on stage in a customised sling on his arm, nursing an injury. In a heartwarming show of humility and emotion, Shah Rukh bowed down on the stage and touched the floor in gratitude as he thanked the city of Mumbai, the media, and the fans for the love they have shown him for over three decades.

"Main bahut bahut shukraguzaar hoon, genuinely, iss Mumbai ki paavan dharti ka, Maharashtra ki, iss poore desh ki mitti ka, jisne mujhe 30 saal tak ye mauka diya ki main aap logon ko entertain karne ki koshish kar sakoon. Aur aaj bahut special day kyunki issi paavan dharti par mera beta bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai (I am genuinely very thankful to the city of Mumbai and all of India, which allowed me to try and entertain you for 30 years. And today is a special day as my son is starting his journey in this very city)," Shah Rukh said, as he bent down and touched the stage in a show of gratitude, receiving large cheers from the reporters gathered at the event.

Before bringing Aryan on to the stage, Shah Rukh urged people to give him some of the love they have showered upon him over the years. "He is very hard working because we’ve taught him only a couple of things at home, that there’s no guarantee of box office success and there’s no guarantee that critics will give positive reviews, but when you work hard, there’s a full guarantee. So, today, when he comes in front of you, if you like his work, applaud him, but more importantly, shower your blessings and prayers on him. The amount of love that you all have given to me, if you can give 10, 20, 30, 40 per cent or 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 or 150% of that, then just give it all to him," Shah Rukh said.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which will premiere on Netflix on September 18, is a satire on Hindi cinema. Led by Lakshya and Sahher Bamba, the show also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. Shah Rukh's close friends—superstar Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh—also appear in the preview.