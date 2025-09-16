Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Two Much's finale? Kajol and Twinkle Khanna reveal

Bollywood actor Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are all set to entertain audiences with their upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the show at an event in Mumbai. During the event, Kajol and Twinkle revealed why Shah Rukh Khan was not one of the show’s guests. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna reveal why Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of Two Much.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on Shah Rukh Khan being a guest on Two Much

The trailer of the talk show shared a glimpse of the guests set to grace the couch. While fans could spot Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and Govinda, one name missing was Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if SRK will be a guest on the show in the final episode, Kajol said, “It’s a rumour. Confirm it with him, woh aayega stage pe toh puch lena (ask him if he comes on stage).”

Twinkle added, “I will be honest. Shah Rukh came. We asked him questions. He didn’t answer anything. Then, after some time, I think he wanted to go to the bathroom. So they took him away. And we were quite disappointed. And then we realised we couldn’t get his date. So they had got a cardboard cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan. We have that in our bloopers. So we have him.”

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Produced by Banijay Asia, the Prime Video show is set to premiere on 25 September, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. The show will see Kajol and Twinkle asking witty questions to A-list Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

Talking about taking on the role of a host, Kajol said in a statement, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, which the audience is always curious about.”