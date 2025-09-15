Manoj Bajpayee reacts to losing National Award to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It is just a piece of decoration in your house’
Manoj Bajpayee criticised the National Film Award's credibility and stressed the need for change in how awards operate.
Shah Rukh Khan’s win at the National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan has stirred both jubilation and debate. While fans of the Bollywood superstar flooded social media with congratulatory messages, a section of critics and cinephiles questioned the jury’s decision, some arguing that Manoj Bajpayee’s intense portrayal in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, among others, was more deserving of the honour.
Manoj breaks his silence
Breaking his silence on the comparisons, Manoj dismissed the backlash surrounding the award decision. While speaking to India Today, he said, “It is a useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, yes, it is a very special film in my filmography, and so was Joram. But I don’t discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone.”
Manoj, a four-time National Award winner, also raised concerns about the evolving nature of film awards in India, suggesting that many, including the National Awards, may be losing their artistic credibility in favour of commercial appeal.
“It’s not just about National Awards. It’s about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect. I take care of my respect very cautiously when I’m choosing a film. But each and every organisation has to think of itself. That’s not my job. I think for me, the idea of an award show is wrong. It is just a piece of decoration in your house. Every day, you’re not going to stand in front of it and say, ‘Wow, I got this’,” he said.
Manoj's award wins
This year’s National Film Awards mark a significant milestone for Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan earned him his first-ever National Award, solidifying his transition into roles that combine mass appeal with deeper emotional gravitas. In contrast, Manoj Bajpayee remains a seasoned name in the awards circuit, having previously won National Awards for Satya, Pinjar, Aligarh, and most recently, Bhonsle.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.