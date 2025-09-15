Manoj Bajpayee reacts to losing National Award to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It is just a piece of decoration in your house’

Shah Rukh Khan’s win at the National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan has stirred both jubilation and debate. While fans of the Bollywood superstar flooded social media with congratulatory messages, a section of critics and cinephiles questioned the jury’s decision, some arguing that Manoj Bajpayee’s intense portrayal in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, among others, was more deserving of the honour. Shah Rukh Khan's Best Actor win for Jawan at the National Film Awards has ignited celebration and criticism, with some favouring Manoj Bajpayee's performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Manoj breaks his silence

Breaking his silence on the comparisons, Manoj dismissed the backlash surrounding the award decision. While speaking to India Today, he said, “It is a useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, yes, it is a very special film in my filmography, and so was Joram. But I don’t discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone.”

Manoj, a four-time National Award winner, also raised concerns about the evolving nature of film awards in India, suggesting that many, including the National Awards, may be losing their artistic credibility in favour of commercial appeal.

“It’s not just about National Awards. It’s about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect. I take care of my respect very cautiously when I’m choosing a film. But each and every organisation has to think of itself. That’s not my job. I think for me, the idea of an award show is wrong. It is just a piece of decoration in your house. Every day, you’re not going to stand in front of it and say, ‘Wow, I got this’,” he said.

Manoj's award wins

This year’s National Film Awards mark a significant milestone for Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan earned him his first-ever National Award, solidifying his transition into roles that combine mass appeal with deeper emotional gravitas. In contrast, Manoj Bajpayee remains a seasoned name in the awards circuit, having previously won National Awards for Satya, Pinjar, Aligarh, and most recently, Bhonsle.