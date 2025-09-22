Neeraj Ghaywan on casting Janhvi Kapoor as a Dalit girl in Homebound: 'I wanted inner hunger to portray a character'

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has officially been selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars. The film marks Ghaywan’s return to direction after nearly a decade, and features Janhvi Kapoor in a transformative role as Sudha Bharti, a Dalit girl whose story reflects the layered realities of caste and identity in India. Janhvi Kapoor poses along with director and writer Neeraj Ghaywan during a photocall for Homebound at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.(AFP)

Neeraj opens up about Homebound's casting

At a recent event for Homebound, Ghaywan addressed the conversations around casting Janhvi in a Dalit role, a choice that has sparked questions and debate. The filmmaker, known for his socially conscious cinema, said, "In India, we have people from all walks of life. What I was searching for wasn't just acting skill, but also the inner hunger to portray a character with intensity and truth," Neeraj said, responding to questions about Janhvi’s casting.

He added that casting the right actor wasn’t just about screen presence or line delivery, it was about emotional depth and lived sincerity, especially when telling the stories of historically marginalised communities.

To help the actors step into their roles with integrity, Neeraj gave them Dr BR Ambedkar’s seminal text, Annihilation of Caste, to read. He explained that this was the first step in their preparation. He also took the actors to rural villages, allowing them to experience the socio-cultural context of their characters as closely as possible.

Neeraj stressed that the actors had to leave behind their own privilege and actively journey into unfamiliar worlds to truly absorb their roles. "This character isn’t going to come to you. You have to go to it. You have to step out of your privileged life, confront that reality, and let it settle within you," Neeraj said.

About Homebound

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer, Homebound is already being seen as a potential contender for the Academy Awards. The film is about two friends from a North Indian village who pursue police jobs seeking dignity, but their friendship strains as desperation grows in their quest. The film will be released on 26 September.