FFI jury head reveals why Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's Homebound is ‘India's strongest bet at Oscars’

Even before its release in India, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and backed by Karan Johar, was announced as India’s official entry to the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Film category. In a conversation with India Today, Film Federation of India’s jury head, N Chandra, explained why Homebound is “India’s strongest bet” for the Academy Awards. Homebound trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa headline this Neeraj Ghaywan film.

N Chandra calls Homebound 'a very grass-rooted film'

N Chandra revealed that Homebound stood out among 24 films for its authentic portrayal of India. “It was a very grass-rooted film. And there were a lot of things subject-wise, performance-wise, emotion-wise, and showing the divide of rural India was shown in a very direct way,” he said.

Oscars entry not based on festival run

When asked if the film’s success at international festivals influenced the decision, Chandra admitted, “I am really embarrassed to say, but I didn’t even know that it had premiered there. When I got to know about it, I was amazed and felt proud of our choice. The decision was absolutely not based on that, but it’s such an important film, and surely a great bet for India at the Oscars.”

N Chandra expressed confidence that Homebound could go on to win at the Oscars and shared that if that happens, it would be like a new dawn for Indian cinema, and people will recognise and celebrate Indian films.

He also dismissed concerns that the film might show India in a negative light, pointing out that its exploration of caste, religion, and harsh societal realities was essential and truthful.

India’s History at the Oscars

Before Homebound, only three Indian films, Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001), were nominated in the Best International Film category, though none won. Homebound will now compete against over a hundred global submissions to make it to the final shortlist.

About Homebound

The film marks Neeraj Ghaywan’s return to feature filmmaking after a decade. Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as two rural boys aspiring to secure government jobs to earn dignity and respect while grappling with caste and communal prejudice. Janhvi Kapoor also plays a lead role.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received a standing ovation, and later won second runner-up in the People’s Choice category at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is set to release in India on 26 September.