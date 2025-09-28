Homebound box office collection day 2: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Oscar entry film from India earns 80 lakh so far

Homebound box office collection day 2: The film starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles received lukewarm response in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Homebound has earned only ₹80 lakh at the domestic box office so far. Homebound is the Oscar entry film from India. Homebound box office collection day 2: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa headline this Neeraj Ghaywan film.

Homebound domestic box office collection

According to the report, Homebound earned ₹30 lakh on Friday. It collected ₹50 lakh nett in India as per early estimates on Saturday. This is much less than Ishaan's film Dhadak, which earned ₹11.04 crore on day two, and Phone Bhoot, which collected ₹2.75 crore as per Sacnilk.com. Vishal's Salaam Venky had opened at ₹55 lakh on day two of its release.

HT review of Homebound

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter bring vulnerability to their roles, their chemistry as childhood friends fully convincing. Ishaan’s emotional breakdown hits hard in one scene, while Vishal’s turn in the climax lingers long after. Janhvi Kapoor delivers an earnest performance, while Shalini Vatsa, as Chandan’s mother, quietly grounds the film with grace."

"Overall, Homebound is not just a film about friendship, caste, or migration. It is a reminder of humanity brought to its knees by a pandemic, and of the invisible lives that bore the heaviest weight in our country,” it added.

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category. Homebound is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames. Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film, which is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.