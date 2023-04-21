Vivek Agnihotri tells Babul Supriyo to 'come back to music', says he couldn't ensure his safety in his constituency

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is asking Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo to return to music. In a new tweet on Friday, the filmmaker slammed the former singer for not providing him security in his constituency. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri discharged in a contempt case after unconditional apology, told to be careful in future) Vivek Agnihotri has replied to Babul Supriyo's tweet about ensuring his safety.

Vivek had organised a book-signing event in Kolkata, but had to change the venue from Quest Mall to Starmark Book Shop, South City Mall as he feared for his security. Quest Mall is under Babul's constituency and he promised in a tweet that he will ensure Vivek's safety. “I am not helpless… I was when I was in the communal party @BJP4India, which earned me the 'Dangebaaz (quarrelsome)' title for no fault of mine. Please come to Kolkata a day earlier. I challenge you that you shall have the best book release of your life. I shall personally take care. Game?” Babul had written in his tweet.

Now, in a fresh tweet, Vivek has slammed Babul. “Babul, You couldn’t ensure my safety yesterday, in YOUR OWN constituency, despite knowing well in advance. Because the mall is in Muslim area and they hijacked the posh mall and your government was a mute observer. Who is communal, entire Bengal knows, except for those, who hijacked the mall. Now drop this, accept reality and come back to the wonderful world of music. Or football.”

In his tweets on Thursday, Vivek had written, “KOLKATA: ATTENTION. This is to inform that due to security reasons the venue of book signing of Urban Naxals has been shifted from Quest Mall to Starmark Book Shop, South City Mall. I’m informed that since Quest Mall is a Muslim Area it’s not safe. The tragedy of modern Bengal.”

Accusing the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of allowing "Muslims" to illegally hijack a mall, the had filmmaker tweeted, “Friends, It’s a very tragic and alarming situation that in India, an Indian author isn’t allowed in an Indian mall because that area is dominated by Muslim Indians. @MamataOfficial has officially allowed them to illegally hijack a mall. Ironically, the book is Urban Naxals.”

Vivek is the filmmaker behind 2021's The Kashmir Files. He is now working on his next film, The Vaccine War.

