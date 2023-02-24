Waheeda Rehman recalls ‘dangerous’ encounter with fans who pelted stones after Teesri Kasam shoot: Raj Kapoor was wild

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman recently talked about her serious encounter with some fans who pelted stones at their train compartment after Raj Kapoor refused them from meeting Waheeda. It happened when Raj and Waheeda were filming their film Teesri Kasam in a town in Madhya Pradesh. In the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan's chat show The Invincibles, Waheeda revealed how Raj Kapoor turned as red as a tomato when these fans were berserk and started attacking their train while they were returning to Mumbai. Also read: Waheeda Rehman reveals her father was worried about her

Teesri Kasam was directed by Basu Bhattacharya and produced by lyricist Shailendra. The film was based on Phanishwarnath Renu's Mare Gaye Gulfam and was Raj and Waheeda's first film together. While the film failed to rule the box office, it fetched the National award for best film.

Talking about working with Raj Kapoor, Arbaaz questioned Waheeda about the incident with the fans who were students. The 85-year-old actor called it ‘dangerous’ and said, “Woh sheher me bohot sare colleges the. Jis din hum ja rahe the, train se hi jaana aana tha uss waqt, ek compartment me Raj ji aur unke dost, ek me mai, meri sister aur meri hairdresser. Gari shuru hui phir ruk gayi. Parda khol ke hum jhaak rahe the toh bohot sare public jama ho gayi thi. Uske kisi ladke ne kaha, ‘Sir, hum aapko dekhna chahte hai, aapke log ne hume bohot tang kia. Abhi hum aapse milna chah rahe hai (That town had a lot of colleges. The day we were returning home on train, our train was stopped by a group of students who wanted to meet Raj and me. While I was with my sister and hairdresser in one compartment, Raj Kapoor and his friend were in another one. One boy said, ‘Sir, we want to meet you, your people have really troubled us. We want to mee you now.’).”

While Raj Kapoor met the fans, greeted them with namaste and even shook hands, he refused when they demanded to meet Waheeda Rehman. “Phir maine Raj ji ko bula ke bola ‘Jaane do Raj ji’. He said ‘Nahi, it’s not safe. Agar khich ke le ke chale gaye’. I said ‘Aise kaise khich ke le ke chale gaye’. Woh ladko ko itna gussa aya ki woh pathar phekne lage. Raj ke dost jo the unhone kaha ‘Waheeda ji Raj ke apne compartment me rakho. Kyuki he was getting wild. Ek toh gore toh the aur laal tamatar ke tarah ho gaye the. Hum dar gaye inko kuch heart fail nahi ho jaye, hum teeno ladies, koi inka hanth pakra hai, koi pair pakra hai…(I told Raj Kapoor to let it go but he refused them. They were so angry that they started pelting stones at the train compartment. Raj's friend told us to go inside his compartment. Raj was as red as a tomato and we were scared about him. All three of us held his hands and legs to stop him).”

The senior actor further added that it was Raj Kapoor's friend who ended up controlling the situation by firing from his revolver in the air. It scared the fans away. The film's team were also shocked to find out that not only their compartments in the train but the entire train was damaged by the angry students.

