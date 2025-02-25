Wamiqa Gabbi left speechless after paparazzo's flirtatious comment. Watch

It was a no brainer for actor Wamiqa Gabbi when she was asked by the paparazzo to predict who would win the India vs Pakistan match on February 23. The actor said India would win, and smiled. But it was the counter response by the paparazzo which caught her by surprise. (Also read: Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli's match-winning hundred in India vs Pakistan match; see post) Wamiqa Gabbi was surprised with a flirtatious response from the paparazzo.

What Wamiqa said

In the video, Wamiqa was seen interacting with the paparazzo for a brief moment as she got inside her car. ‘Kya matlab kaun jeetega (What do you mean by who will win)? India, obviously!’ she said when she was asked who would win ahead of the match.

The paparazzo then responded, ‘India toh tabhi jeet gaya tha jab aap paida hue they (India won on that day when you were born)!’ Wamiqa looked speechless with the response and turned around to take a second look.

Reacting to the cute interaction, a fan commented, “That was smooth!” A second fan wrote, “She looked so beautiful even while surprised!” A comment read, “Cameraman got some rizz.”

Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Actor Anushka Sharma seemed estatic over husband Virat’s win at the game. She posted a screenshot of the cricketer winking and giving a thumbs up to the camera with folded hands and heart emojis.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also lauded him on X (formerly Twitter), “Virat Kohli, zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!!”

What's next for Wamiqa

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Baby John. Also starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, the film underperformed at the box office. She will seen next in Bhool Chuk Maaf alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.