Bhool Chuk Maaf teaser: Rajkummar Rao gets stuck in a time loop just before his wedding to Wamiqa Gabbi. Watch

Maddock Films has released the official teaser of Bhool Chuk Maaf, the upcoming romantic comedy drama film starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Set in Varanasi, the plot revolves around two lovers as they are stuck in a perennial time loop on the day before their marriage. (Also read: Karan Johar says he is inspired by Stree 2's success: ‘Not like the biggest star of the country is in it’) Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Bhool Chuk Maaf teaser

The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao's character fixing the date of his marriage on the 30th of the month. Both the families are present and they decide on the date. Wamiqa and Rajkummar are seen excited and happy that they are finally getting married, and the teaser shows the family hosting the haldi ceremony of Rajkummar.

But a flower pot tumbles down from the rooftop and something strange happens on the next day. Rajkummar realizes that it is still the 29th, so there is another Haldi. The next day, he is aghast to find out that there will be a Haldi again, much to his exhaustion and annoyance. Will the two get eventually get married? How will he get her to realize that both of them are stuck in this bizarre time loop? The teaser promises a fun romantic drama with lots of twists.

Sharing the teaser on their official X account, Maddock Film announced: "Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! 😅🙏

Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma."

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the third release for Maddock Films in this year after the success of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and last week's release Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal. It is slated to release in theatres on April 10.