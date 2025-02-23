Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli's match-winning hundred in India vs Pakistan match; see post

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 23, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, and here's how celebrities reacted.

Anushka Sharma is on cloud nine after India’s win against Pakistan at Sunday’s Champions Trophy. She reacted to her husband Virat Kohli’s winning century, giving credit where it’s due. (Also Read: India vs Pakistan match: Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor spotted in stands; Sunny Deol, MS Dhoni watch it together)

Anushka Sharma attended the match with Virat's brother Vikas Kohli,
Anushka Sharma attended the match with Virat's brother Vikas Kohli,

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s 100

Anushka seemed on cloud nine after her husband Virat’s win at the game. She posted a screenshot of the cricketer winking and giving a thumbs up to the camera with folded hands and heart emojis.

A screengrab of Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories.
A screengrab of Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories.

Celebrities laud Virat Kohli

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also lauded him on X (formerly Twitter), “Virat Kohli, zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!!” Karan Johar hilariously re-posted a reel of Kajol from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham rejoicing at India’s win.

Chiranjeevi, who was also in Dubai for the match, wrote on X, “Hurrahhhhhh!!! India spectacularly triumphs over Pakistan!!! What a match!!!! It’s been Absolutely Electrifying watching this super thrilling match Live with some dear friends!!! Kudos to the Entire Team!!!"

He added, "Such a treat to watch the Fireworks from the SENSATIONAL @imVkohli. Bravo @ShreyasIyer15 @shubmangill @imkuldeep18 & Captain @ImRo45 and the whole team !! More power to India!!! Jai Hind!!! #2025ICCChampionsTrophy #IndiaVsPakistan.”

Team India’s win

AFP reports that Virat struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday and push the title holders to the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy. Chasing 242 for victory, he hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls to spare and register his 51st ODI ton after an innings, which also saw him pass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket. He removed his helmet and raised his bat to the Dubai International Stadium crowd after taking India closer to the semi-finals with two wins in two outings in Group A.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On