Anushka Sharma is on cloud nine after India’s win against Pakistan at Sunday’s Champions Trophy. She reacted to her husband Virat Kohli’s winning century, giving credit where it’s due. (Also Read: India vs Pakistan match: Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor spotted in stands; Sunny Deol, MS Dhoni watch it together) Anushka Sharma attended the match with Virat's brother Vikas Kohli,

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s 100

Anushka seemed on cloud nine after her husband Virat’s win at the game. She posted a screenshot of the cricketer winking and giving a thumbs up to the camera with folded hands and heart emojis.

Celebrities laud Virat Kohli

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also lauded him on X (formerly Twitter), “Virat Kohli, zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!!” Karan Johar hilariously re-posted a reel of Kajol from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham rejoicing at India’s win.

Chiranjeevi, who was also in Dubai for the match, wrote on X, “Hurrahhhhhh!!! India spectacularly triumphs over Pakistan!!! What a match!!!! It’s been Absolutely Electrifying watching this super thrilling match Live with some dear friends!!! Kudos to the Entire Team!!!"

He added, "Such a treat to watch the Fireworks from the SENSATIONAL @imVkohli. Bravo @ShreyasIyer15 @shubmangill @imkuldeep18 & Captain @ImRo45 and the whole team !! More power to India!!! Jai Hind!!! #2025ICCChampionsTrophy #IndiaVsPakistan.”

Team India’s win

AFP reports that Virat struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday and push the title holders to the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy. Chasing 242 for victory, he hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls to spare and register his 51st ODI ton after an innings, which also saw him pass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket. He removed his helmet and raised his bat to the Dubai International Stadium crowd after taking India closer to the semi-finals with two wins in two outings in Group A.