When 23-year-old Anushka Sharma said she 'would not want to be working' after marriage

Anushka Sharma returned to work on Wednesday, just a couple of months after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. The actor had said last year that she plans to resume work four months after delivering her baby.

However, did you know that when she was 23, Anushka had very different ideas about marriage and her work? In an interview with Simi Garewal for India's Most Desirable, Anushka spoke about how she does not wish to work after getting married.

Simi asked her how important marriage was to her. Anushka said, "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working."

Not only that, Anushka was even open to her parents finding the right man for her. "I don't think my judgement of a guy is very right, right now. At a point, if I feel like I want to settle down and I haven't found love, I would be completely okay with my parents finding me a guy. And I think they will do a damn good job. Better than me for sure," she had said.

But as is well known now, it did not come to that. Anushka soon met cricketer Virat Kohli during an ad shoot and the two quickly fell for each other. They got married in December 2017 in Italy's Lake Como.

The couple welcomed their first baby in February. Earlier, speaking to a leading daily about her plans to resume work, she had said, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.

