When Aamir Khan gifted a 25,000 saree to Kareena Kapoor to help a handloom worker. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor finished the shooting of their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in 2020 and last year, respectively. Now a video that was taken years back, while the duo was shooting in Madhya Pradesh, has started doing rounds on the internet. Kareena also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aamir can be seen buying a saree from a handloom worker for Kareena. In the video, Aamir can be heard saying, “Mein kya yeh saree khareed sakta hun (Can I buy this saree)?”

The handloom worker replies, “Haan, khareed sakte hain (Yes, you can buy it).” Aamir then says, “Toh yeh saree mein khareedunga Kareena ji ke liye (I want to buy this for Kareena ji).” He then tells Kareena, “Yeh gift hoga meri taraf se aap ke liye (This will be a gift from me).”

He then talks to the worker and says, "Mein aapse khareedunga lekin mein aapko iske ₹6,500 nahi dunga, mein aapko dunga ₹25,000 kyunki woh aapki market ki price hai (I will buy this saree from you but I will not pay you Rs. 6,500 I will pay you Rs. 25,000 which is the market price of this saree)."

He further appreciates the work done by the artist and says, "Bohot achhi design hai (The design is really beautiful)." The handloom worker then says that he made that saree in 15 days. In the video, Kareena can be seen trying on the saree.

As soon as the video came to light, people started reacting to it. One person called Aamir a “man with a golden heart," while another one added: “Mr. perfectionist.”

Kareena and Aamir have previously appeared together in 3 Idiots and Talaash. The duo will be seen together again in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

