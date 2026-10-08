Veteran actor Nana Patekar was celebrated for his intense performances on screen, but his contribution away from films was just as meaningful. The actor had often used his platform to support people in need, particularly farmers in Maharashtra struggling with the devastating impact of farmer suicides. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously praised Nana for extending support without turning his charitable work into a publicity exercise.

When Nana Patekar helped farmers

Nana Patekar once helped the farmers without any publicity.

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Speaking at the launch of Shankar Mahadevan's song Khaki Ka Sitara in August this year, CM Yogi recalled Nana's work among farmers. He said, "Nana Patekar is not only an actor; he is an equally sensitive human being. When farmers in Maharashtra had started committing suicides on a large scale, the person who extended a helping hand to those farmers was none other than Nana Patekar."

The CM also recalled being surprised when Nana met him and introduced himself while working to support farmers. "I was very surprised. Such a big actor was working for farmers, but it was true," he said, adding that Nana had carried out his efforts "without any publicity or fanfare".

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Deep Dive What philanthropic efforts did Nana Patekar engage in to support farmers? Nana Patekar extended support to farmers in Maharashtra through initiatives like the Naam Foundation, which he co-founded to assist farmers and families affected by droughts and suicides. Why did Yogi Adityanath compliment Nana Patekar's approach to charity? Yogi Adityanath praised Nana Patekar for his philanthropic work, emphasizing that he helped farmers without seeking publicity or fanfare, highlighting his sensitivity as a human being. How did Nana Patekar contribute to social awareness beyond his acting career? Nana Patekar participated in campaigns such as the Uttar Pradesh Police's cyber-security awareness initiative, using his acting skills to educate the public about online threats.

{{^usCountry}} Nana had also lent his support to the Uttar Pradesh Police's cyber-security awareness campaign. He featured in a short film aimed at educating people about online threats, including digital arrest scams. Yogi thanked the National Award-winning actor for using his acting skills to contribute to the police's public awareness initiative. When Nana Patekar helped families hit by cross-border shelling after Operation Sindoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nana had also lent his support to the Uttar Pradesh Police's cyber-security awareness campaign. He featured in a short film aimed at educating people about online threats, including digital arrest scams. Yogi thanked the National Award-winning actor for using his acting skills to contribute to the police's public awareness initiative. When Nana Patekar helped families hit by cross-border shelling after Operation Sindoor {{/usCountry}}

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His philanthropic efforts extended beyond Maharashtra as well. The Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, an NGO run by Nana, collaborated with the Indian Army to provide rehabilitation assistance worth ₹42 lakh to 117 families in the Rajouri and Poonch districts who were severely affected by cross-border shelling following Operation Sindoor.

Nana had previously stressed that helping those in distress should be viewed as a collective responsibility rather than an act of charity. Speaking to the media, the National Award winner said, "It is our responsibility to help when such incidents take place in the nation. They are our brothers and sisters. It is a collective responsibility for all of us. We haven't done any favours to any of them. This is what everyone should do."

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The actor also praised fellow actor Johnny Lever for quietly helping people in need. Nana pointed out that several members of the Hindi film industry contributed to charitable causes without seeking publicity. "People from our film industry also do a lot for people in need, but never come to the forefront. Johnny Lever is one of them. If we don't do it, then who else will? The government did a lot, but don't be dependent on them, do something by yourself too. I feel satisfied when I become the reason for someone's happiness," said Nana Patekar.

About Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar died on October 8 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The veteran actor had reportedly messaged a friend at around 2.30am saying that he was not feeling well and also called him. By the time his friend reached his residence, Nana had become unconscious.

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He was subsequently taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with cardiac massage for around 45 minutes. However, he remained unresponsive and could not be saved. Nana is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar Patekar.