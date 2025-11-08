Amitabh Bachchan joked with Shankar Mahadevan saying ‘main tera career bigaad dunga’ during Kajra Re; here's why

National Award-winning singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, known for songs like Maa from Taare Zameen Par, Mitwa and more, recently recalled memories from the making of his iconic track Kajra Re. In a podcast with Humans of Bombay’s All India Mehfil, Shankar shared how Amitabh Bachchan once warned him during the song’s recording process. Shankar Mahadevan recalls memories with Amitabh Bachchan from Kajra Re.

Shankar Mahadevan recalled memories with the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna cast and said, “I remember Bachchan sir, he was shooting Rock and Roll, and we went on the set. With my kind of weight, he lifted me because he was so happy with the song. He is just too sweet. He gave me a hug and said, ‘Kya gaana banaya hai (what a song you have made).’”

Talking about Kajra Re, he said, “It was another experience. I had dubbed as a rough thing for Amitabh Bachchan to come and dub his voice for Kajra Re because Javed Ali sang for Abhishek, and his portions I had done. When I met him at a function, I said, ‘Sir, please come and dub your parts, we have to mix the song.’ He asked which song, and I told him Kajra Re. He said, ‘So what should I dub in that?’ I said, ‘Sir, I have kept your parts for you to dub.’ He had already shot the song, and he just loved it. He said, ‘No, this will be like this only. Tu usko haath lagaya toh dekhna, main tera career bigaad dunga (If you even touch it, I'll destroy your career).’”

Shankar Mahadevan added that Big B jo him not to touch the song and not to make any other singer dub his part. He revealed that Amitabh Bachchan did the same for Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and called it his “blessings”.

About Kajra Re

Kajra Re is one of Bollywood’s most iconic dance numbers from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali, the song became an instant sensation. It is remembered especially for bringing together Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a single frame for the first time. Aishwarya’s electrifying screen presence, paired with the Bachchans’ playful chemistry, helped elevate the song to legendary status.