When David Dhawan talked about his 'poor father', said son Varun Dhawan has a 'rich dad': 'Uska mukkadar hai'

Filmmaker David Dhawan turned 71 on Tuesday. David, who has directed over 42 films in his career, once talked about his family in an old interview. David said that he struggled for 10 years before making it big in the industry. He also said that his father was a ‘poor’ man. Also Read: Varun Dhawan opens up on working during dad David Dhawan’s illness: ‘He always wants me to complete my commitments’

During a 2017 media interaction while promoting his son Varun Dhawan's film Judwaa 2, David talked about nepotism in the industry. He said, "It is easier for an industry boy to get opportunities, but in the end, you need the talent to survive. Also, all of us are outsiders. I struggled for 10 years before my films started making money. Sajid, too, has seen bad times till 'Jeet' and 'Judwaa' happened. Let me tell you, I haven't helped my sons Rohit or Varun professionally. I got to know from a third person that Rohit is making a film. Same with Varun — he doesn't want to take my help. Karan Johar came to my house to inform me that Varun will be launched in his film. Rohit and I were surprised that he was going to be a hero.”

“If Varun didn't have to go through the kind of struggles that I did, yeh uska muqaddar hai. The difference is, that I had a poor father, Rohit and Varun have a rich father (laughs). Of course, Karan ki film ho gayi isliye, varna mujhe usse launch karna hi padta. I am his father, after all. But he was destined to make it on his own."

David started his career as an editor in the 1984 film Saraansh. He later directed films such as Swarg, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1 and many more. David's son Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year. David's elder son Rohit Dhawan has directed films such as Desi Boyz and Dishoom. He recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film titled Shehzada, which will star Kartik Aaryan in lead role.

