When Katrina Kaif stumped Shah Rukh Khan with her response after he called her 'gentle'

Trust Katrina Kaif to confront anyone if she is uncomfortable with their response, even if that person is Shah Rukh Khan. An old video of the two actors is now going viral on social media. It is from when Katrina and Shah Rukh were promoting their film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. When Katrina was asked to talk about her experience working with Shah Rukh, the actor's reply even made Shah Rukh fumble. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif in adorable Christmas postcard; dances with Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal at house party) Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

What Katrina said

The media interaction took place in 2012 when Shah Rukh Khan was promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. During the chat, when a reporter asked Katrina to describe her experience about working with Shah Rukh, the actor replied: “Let’s be fair, Shah Rukh used one word to describe me – ‘gentle,’ which had absolutely no relation to acting, talent, looks or my career. He used 25 (words) to describe Anushka, so…how was the experience? It was…umm…good!”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

When Shah Rukh egged her on to say something more, Katrina added, "But you seriously disappointed me... gentle? I mean that's like one step below hardworking. Hardworking is generic it does not speak about exactly what you do and gentle... is what?"

Shah Rukh looked visibly surprised at this reaction and tried to save the situation by providing a better answer. Katrina did not let go and interrupted him while he tried to come up with another reply. Shah Rukh concluded, however, and said working with her was one of the most wonderful experiences of his two-decade-long career.

Fan reactions

Many fans reacted to the video and praised Katrina's straightforward response. One said, "She made the ‘King of Bollywood’ fumble hard. I need that kind of self confidence and self respect… reminds me how she stood up for Priyanka Chopra when Salman was trolling her for rejecting Bharat!" Another added, "One thing I absolutely admire about Katrina is she has backbone and will not take s**t from anyone no matter who they are." A second comment read, "I wish all women become like her calling out people on everything that we don't like or feel uncomfortable with."

Jab Tak Hai Jaan released on Diwali 2012, and was the last film directed by Yash Chopra.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place