'Who do I blame? God or Karan Johar?' Lakshya opens up on feeling blank after Dostana 2, Bedadhak shelved

Actor Lakshya Lalwani recently opened up about the emotional aftermath of two of his anticipated projects, Bedhadak and Dostana 2, being shelved. The former, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, and the latter, originally featuring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor under the banner of Dharma Productions, were part of his career roadmap following his lead role in the TV show Porus (2017-18). Actor Lakshya Lalwani opened up about the emotional impact of Bedhadak and Dostana 2 being shelved.

Lakshay reveals feeling blank

During a conversation on a podcast hosted by Raj Shamani, Lakshya revealed that after the films were unexpectedly dropped, he felt completely “blank and numb" but believed that things would work out one day.

"So why should I stop doing that? That’s what’s made me. Who do I blame? God? or Karan Johar? I can’t blame anyone na. The film got shelved, and that’s it. For some reason, I had the self-belief that it was happening for a reason. Tables would turn one day. There wasn’t a single day throughout Covid when I didn’t work hard."

He added that he always believed there was a reason behind what happened, and instead of dwelling on the setbacks, he focused on maintaining his daily routines: voice training, scene preparation, gym workouts and staying immersed in his craft.

Lakshya also shared that despite the disappointment, he never suffered from self-doubt because he never set out with a rigid plan to become a star, but instead came to acting almost by chance. That perspective helped him weather the emotional toll of the shelving decisions.

On the subject of the film-industry deals, he recalled being offered a TV show after Porus for a substantial daily fee, which his father encouraged him to accept and he did. Yet internally, Lakshya said he wrestled with a stubborn question: “Why couldn’t I become a movie star? What was I lacking? If others were making it, why couldn’t I?”

Lakshay's recent projects

Lakshay is curenlty riding high on the success of Aryan Khan's directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood as the main lead on Netflix. On the other hand, the production house Dharma announced that actor Vikrant Massey will now headline Dostana 2, replacing Kartik Aaryan, with Lakshya still attached to the project in some capacity.