Yami Gautam urges no alteration or enhancement of her photos using AI: ‘Should not be done’

Actor Yami Gautam, who recently won the National Award for Best Actress, has made a special request to the media via social media. On Sunday, the actor took to her X account to urge the media to refrain from using AI to alter or enhance her public appearance photos.

What Yami wrote

Yami Gautam at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelly. (ANI Photo) (Sunil khandare )

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In a new post, Yami wrote, "A sincere request to the media

Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent.

Deep Dive Why did Yami Gautam request the media to avoid using AI to alter her photographs? Yami Gautam urged the media to refrain from altering her photographs with AI because she believes manipulating an individual's image should not happen without their knowledge and consent. What concerns have been raised about AI-generated content featuring celebrities? Concerns over AI-generated content have heightened, particularly regarding the creation of objectionable material, such as deepfakes, that misrepresents individuals without their permission, potentially damaging their reputation. How have other celebrities reacted to the misuse of AI in altering images or videos? Celebrities like Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi have condemned the misuse of AI, calling it degrading and shameful, and have urged for strong legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing such content.

Thank you in advance for respecting my request!"

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Concerns about AI-generated content

{{^usCountry}} Yami's request comes amid growing concerns over AI-generated content of celebrities. Last week, the Bombay High Court directed social media platforms to take down objectionable content featuring actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including AI-generated deepfakes, fake pornography, merchandise and advertisements that allegedly used her name, image, likeness and other aspects of her identity without permission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yami's request comes amid growing concerns over AI-generated content of celebrities. Last week, the Bombay High Court directed social media platforms to take down objectionable content featuring actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including AI-generated deepfakes, fake pornography, merchandise and advertisements that allegedly used her name, image, likeness and other aspects of her identity without permission. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the circulation of a manipulated, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle raised eyebrows on social media. The song is from the film Devara Part 1, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, Jr NTR issued a strongly worded statement as a response to the online circulation of the morphed video of the song.

The AI-generated video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, digitally manipulates Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song to depict her in a sexually explicit manner. Chiranjeevi condemned the misuse of AI and urged the entire Telugu film fraternity to unite in this matter. "This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse," he stated.

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Yami's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Yami is gearing up for Nayyi Navelli's release. In the film, she plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her. The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. It will release in theatres on October 16.