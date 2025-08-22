Yash Raj Films to pay producer Naga Vamsi 22 crore to cover losses of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2: Report

With their latest release - War 2 - underperforming at the box office, the troubles seem to be far from over for Yash Raj Films. The production house may be looking at monetary losses from the film's sad state at the box office. As per a new report, YRF has offered ₹22 crore to Telugu filmmaker and distributor Naga Vamsi, who has suffered losses after purchasing the film's distribution rights in the Telugu states. A still from War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

YRF offers Naga Vamsi ₹ 22 crore after War 2's box office failure

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and was expected to do well in both Hindi and Telugu versions due to the two stars' combined star power. However, the film has barely managed to cross ₹200 crore at the domestic box office in its first week, a low figure considering its ₹400 crore landing cost. The Telugu version has earned just ₹52 crore net so far, and is down to earning less than ₹1 crore per day now, a sorry state of affairs.

Great Andhra reported that due to this underperformance, YRF has offered ₹22 crore as compensation to Naga Vamsi and his partners, who had reportedly bought Telugu distribution rights for War 2 for ₹80 crore. The producer had been confident of earning over ₹100 crore from the Telugu states, but now it looks like the final figure may just be a little over half of that. As per the report, the compensation is structured as follows: ₹10 crore for Nizam, ₹7 crore for Andhra, and ₹5 crore for Ceded regions.

War 2 box office update

War 2 has not been the pan-India blockbuster that YRF had hoped for. The Hindi version of the Ayan Mukerji film has still fared somewhat better, earning over ₹150 crore net in India, but the Telugu version has been termed a disaster. Overseas, too, War 2 has not had a stellar run. Its worldwide haul is just around ₹300 crore so far. War 2 is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film also features Kiara Advani in the lead role.