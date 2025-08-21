War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer crosses 200 crore mark

War 2 box office collection day 8: War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Ayan Mukerji’s YRF spy film, which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film finally crosses ₹ 200cr mark

War crosses ₹ 200 crore mark in India

War 2 continued its steady albeit subdued run at the box office, adding approximately ₹4.07 crore to its India nett on its eighth day of release, bringing its cumulative total to ₹203.32 crore, according to Sacnilk.

War 2 earned ₹52 crore on day 1, with a 10% jump on day 2, which ended at ₹57.35 crore. That is the highest single-day collection for the film so far. However, collections have dipped since the weekdays.

Occupancy across cities

On Thursday, 21 August, War 2 recorded modest occupancy rates across major Indian cities, with an overall trend of low to average attendance, especially due to the absence of evening and night show data. The film had an overall 8.59% Hindi Occupancy.

Chennai led with the highest overall occupancy at 14.5%, followed closely by Jaipur at 14% and Bengaluru at 13%. These cities saw a fairly balanced turnout in both morning and afternoon shows.

Hyderabad and Lucknow also showed decent interest with 9.5% and 10.5% occupancy, respectively, largely driven by higher afternoon engagement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, NCR, Pune, and Kolkata hovered around the 8–9% mark, reflecting lukewarm audience response. Cities like Ahmedabad (5.5%), Chandigarh (5.5%), Bhopal (4.5%), and Surat (2.5%) recorded minimal turnout, showing limited traction for the film. Notably, no night or evening show data was available across all regions, which impacted the overall average

The regional versions continued to draw more viewers. Tamil version occupancy stood strong at 15.66%, whereas Telugu version occupancy achieved 13.26%.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 expands the YRF Spy Universe, following in the footsteps of Pathaan and the Tiger franchise. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, joined by N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

The post-credits scene raised excitement among fans by teasing the next film, Alpha. With a surprise appearance by Bobby Deol, the sequence sets the stage for the next chapter. Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is slated for release in December this year.