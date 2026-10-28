Yash takes pride in Kannada roots at Ramayana's Los Angeles premiere, Namit Malhotra says film wouldn't have happened without him

Yash’s journey from Kannada cinema to the global stage has not made him any less proud of where he comes from. At the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the actor spoke about his roots, his pride in Indian cinema and his hopes of taking the epic to audiences around the world.

Indian actor Yash attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ramayana" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (AFP)

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Yash, who plays Ravana and co-produces the film, began his address at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with a traditional “Namaskara”. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Where you start can never define how far you can go,” highlighting how his identity as a Kannada actor remains an important part of his place in Indian cinema.

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Yash on why Ramayana belongs to the world

Speaking about what the epic means to the country, he said, “Telling our story, which is not just a story, this story, in our country, we don't just tell it. We remember it and pass it down for generations to come. This story has travelled for thousands of years, and I think we are proud to present this story to the world and hope that it will give a message to the world about India as a culture, heritage, and what it offers to the world. Let's celebrate Ramayana.”

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{{^usCountry}} The film's premiere was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with Hollywood personalities, international filmmakers and members of the media in attendance. Guests were asked to wear traditional Indian attire on the red carpet, bringing an Indian touch to the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's premiere was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with Hollywood personalities, international filmmakers and members of the media in attendance. Guests were asked to wear traditional Indian attire on the red carpet, bringing an Indian touch to the event. {{/usCountry}}

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Namit Malhotra on his partnership with Yash

Producer Namit Malhotra, who introduced Yash before his speech, spoke about the actor's contribution to the project and the belief that brought them together. He said their partnership grew out of a shared commitment to making the film happen. “This would not have happened if Yash, who is not just the superstar of the film, but also my producing partner,” Malhotra told the audience. “From the very first day we met in LA, I think it was his conviction and my vision that readily brought everything together.”

Ramayana release date and cast

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also set to arrive in IMAX and other premium large formats. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha among others.

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The makers have planned the story as a two-part film, with the second instalment scheduled for Diwali 2027. The combined budget has been reported at ₹4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema.