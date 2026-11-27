Yeh Prem Mol LiyaDirector: Sooraj BarjatyaCast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Surpiya Pathak KapurRating: 3 stars

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari play the leads in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. more less

One of the boldest moves this veteran director has ever made with his film's heroine is having her enter a men's washroom to speak to her husband's boss and resolve a legal dispute. And that's probably the most daring that things get in his otherwise squeakyclean cinematic universe. Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun! carved a niche for Sooraj Barjatya, creating a genre that has become synonymous with him. But in an age of speed dating and hookups, where does his latest family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, stand? Let's find out.

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What is the plot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The story revolves around, no prizes for guessing, Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana), a struggling musician who first lays eyes on Purva (Sharvari) at a railway station, where she is busy helping some elderly people. It doesn't take long for him to fall in love, and he wastes no time in proposing marriage. However, Purva, the sole breadwinner of an all-women household, has one condition: she won't leave her family to move into Prem's home, as convention dictates. Prem agrees and, along with his grandfather (Anupam Kher), convinces his entire family to move into Purva's house instead. The friction that follows forms the crux of the film.

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Sooraj, who has also written the film, has an interesting premise on his hands. If you took the risk of watching Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri last year, the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer, you would know that it explored a similar idea. However, as I had pointed out in my review back then, that film's biggest flaw was that it introduced the boy-moving-into-the-girl's-house angle only in the second half. Sooraj, on the other hand, lays the groundwork for it right from the first half, and until the interval, the proceedings are an absolute breeze. We are introduced to a bunch of quirky characters, one after another, and time flies. But then comes the melodrama.

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{{^usCountry}} The second half of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is largely consumed by drama, and it can test your patience at times. The pace slackens after the interval, with one problem after another cropping up for the newlywed couple. The climax, however, redeems the film to some extent. The messaging, which touches upon women's empowerment, male privilege and archaic notions of how a woman is expected to behave after marriage (phew, the number is quite a lot), is rather heavy handed. Not that we are complaining about the ideas themselves, but a little subtlety wouldn't have hurt. And at 2 hours and 53 minutes, the film could certainly have done with some trimming by editor Shweta Venkat Mathew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second half of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is largely consumed by drama, and it can test your patience at times. The pace slackens after the interval, with one problem after another cropping up for the newlywed couple. The climax, however, redeems the film to some extent. The messaging, which touches upon women's empowerment, male privilege and archaic notions of how a woman is expected to behave after marriage (phew, the number is quite a lot), is rather heavy handed. Not that we are complaining about the ideas themselves, but a little subtlety wouldn't have hurt. And at 2 hours and 53 minutes, the film could certainly have done with some trimming by editor Shweta Venkat Mathew. {{/usCountry}}

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What works in the film's favour is its soothing music and background score, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and George Joseph, respectively.

The performances and the verdict

Coming to the performances, Sharvari looks completely at ease, slipping into the Sooraj Barjatya universe effortlessly. She looks beautiful and, more importantly, never overdoes the innocence that the role demands. Ayushmann, who had the added pressure of being inevitably compared to the OG Prem, Salman Khan, puts up a good show. The two share a pleasant chemistry, making their pairing work. Among the ensemble, my top picks are Supriya Pathak Kapur and Geeta Agrawal Sharma, both of whom are wonderful in their respective roles. Anupam Kher, a Barjatya veteran, is as dependable as ever. Swanand Kirkire as Prem's dad is okay.

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Movie Review Yeh Prem Mol Liya 3/5 Romantic Drama A struggling musician falls for a woman who refuses to leave her family after marriage, leading to a role reversal and family friction. Director Sooraj Barjatya Cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher Verdict Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a warm, old-school entertainer with a stronger first half, though melodrama slows it down. Barjatya's familiar family-and-romance formula remains intact.

Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya may not be Sooraj Barjatya's finest work, but it has enough warmth and old school charm to make for a reasonably entertaining watch. The first half is better even if the film loses some steam once the melodrama takes over. Still, if you enjoy Barjatya's familiar world of big families and uncomplicat3ed romance, there is enough here to keep you occupied. Just don't expect him to suddenly embrace the world of dating apps and casual hookups. Some things, it seems, are never going to change in the Barjatya universe. And perhaps that's precisely the point.