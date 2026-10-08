'You'll be missed Nana Bhau': Tributes pour in from Bollywood; Riteish Deshmukh, Mukesh Chhabra remember 'simple-hearted' Nana Patekar

Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.

Tributes for Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar touched many lives during his decades-long career in cinema.

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Tributes are now pouring in on social media from those who worked with him or were touched by his ‘simple nature’ through his decades-long career.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai.”

Deep Dive What were Nana Patekar's last public remarks about life and mortality? In his last public appearance, Nana Patekar spoke about the inevitability of mortality and emphasized the importance of contributing to something greater than oneself, stating, 'I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not.' How did Nana Patekar's career evolve over the decades? Nana Patekar built a career that spanned over four decades, gaining recognition for intense roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with memorable performances in films like 'Parinda', 'Krantiveer', and 'Ab Tak Chhappan', while also showcasing his versatility in comic roles. What impact did Nana Patekar have on his colleagues and the film industry? Nana Patekar was remembered as a 'simple-hearted' human and an actor par excellence, with colleagues praising his powerful performances and his inspiration for many aspiring actors, marking him as an irreplaceable voice in Indian cinema.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Today, words have failed me; it's as if lightning has struck my heart. Nana is gone... This single sentence has left my mind numb, speechless. You were the sky of acting, boundless in comparison. With your unique style, you built an unshakable home in the hearts of audiences.

Sometimes the radiant hero on screen, sometimes the villain who sent shivers down the spine, or the mischievous humor behind a serious face— Every shade came alive in your acting. On screen, you were the hero, but behind the scenes, even greater.

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{{^usCountry}} Through your institution, the eternal stream of humanity continued to flow. Sharing the screen with you in *Bluffmaster* and *Housefull 5* was my fortune. But working with you in a Marathi film— This unfulfilled longing will haunt me for life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through your institution, the eternal stream of humanity continued to flow. Sharing the screen with you in *Bluffmaster* and *Housefull 5* was my fortune. But working with you in a Marathi film— This unfulfilled longing will haunt me for life. {{/usCountry}}

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Your words, your chats, that pat of appreciation on the back, The hearty laughter we shared—these are my true earnings.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and millions of fans. Truly, today marks the end of an era.

Heartfelt tribute."

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari wrote, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach.

"Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul.

Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

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Khushbu Sundar wrote, “This is unbelievably shocking. I am numb. Devastated infact. An actor par excellence. A man with his own mind and beliefs. A simple hearted human. An actor par excellence. Had the privilege and honor to work with him. You will be miss Nana Bhau.”

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Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Nana Patekar Ji. An actor par excellence who carved a niche entirely his own. His power-packed performances will be remembered forever, but so will the way he inspired and gave wings to countless aspiring actors to find their own identity.

A true legend of Indian cinema. Your legacy will live on sir. Om shanti."

Mumbai CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote, "The untimely and sudden ‘exit’ of veteran actor and my close friend Nana Patekar is deeply shocking and heartbreaking. I am immensely saddened. Nana was as great a human being as he was a towering figure on screen. He gave both the Marathi and Hindi film industries an entire era of cinema. Above all, audiences were deeply moved by the image of him as a patriot.

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From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, the powerful and nuanced range of performances he delivered throughout his journey remains unparalleled. His passing is therefore a great loss to the world of cinema and to acting.

His forthrightness and fearlessness were integral to his personality. But ever since I became Chief Minister, I have also consistently seen the sensitive and compassionate person within him. When we launched the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Nana himself came forward to support the initiative. Along with Makarand Anaspure, he founded the Naam Foundation and personally worked in the fields and villages.

Whether it was helping farmers or extending a helping hand during periods of drought, Nana was always at the forefront. Even this year, as we face a drought situation, Nana would never have stayed away from helping people. But he has suddenly left us.

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I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of his family and countless admirers."

About Nana Patekar

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, according to the doctor.

The doctor confirmed Patekar’s death and said efforts to revive him continued for 45 minutes following the cardiac arrest.

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to establish himself as a celebrated actor with performances in films such as ‘Parinda,’ ‘Prahar,’ ‘Angaar,’ ‘Krantiveer,’ ‘Tiranga,’ ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan,’ among others.

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In recent years, Patekar continued to feature in a range of projects. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In addition, he had a cameo appearance in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.