Zarina Wahab says she 'doesn't care' about husband Aditya Pancholi's extramarital affairs: 'I would have felt bad if...'

Actor Zarina Wahab recently opened up about her marriage with actor Aditya Pancholi, which has been a mix of ups and downs. There have been many rumours about Aditya's extramarital affairs, but that hasn't affected their relationship, as Zarina, in a recent interview, claimed that she doesn't care what Aditya does outside the house. Zarina Wahab spoke about whether she gets bothered by Aditya Pancholi's alleged extramarital affairs.

Zarina on Aditya's rumoured affairs

Aditya has been rumoured to have affairs with actor Pooja Bedi in the1990s and most recently with Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Zarina was asked if it affected her to read about his affairs in the media.

"I used to feel a little bad when I used to read affair rumours, but then I also laughed at them. I don’t care what he does outside, but when he enters the house, he is an excellent father and husband. And that’s all that matters to me. I would have felt bad if only he brought his affairs home. If I take all of these things too seriously and fight, I will suffer. I don't want to suffer, I love myself," Zarina said.

Zarina also stated that people assume that she is unhappy because of her relationship and not living a good life however she refuted all the assumptions. “People think I am very stressed. They simply assume that ‘she must be unhappy because Aditya is seeing this and that girl’ nobody says, ‘Yeh ladki dekh rahi hai inko' (the girl is also looking at him)."

Zarina and Aditya's marriage

Zarina and Aditya married in 1986. They are parents to actor Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi. Aditya was rumoured to be living with Kangana Ranaut in the early 2000s, something the actor has confessed. He reconciled with Zarina after his affair with Kangana ended.