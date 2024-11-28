Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab makes rare comment about his affair with Kangana Ranaut: 'She often visited my home'

What Zarina said

During the interview, Zarina said: “I was always nice to Kangana. She often visited my home. He was very nice to her. I don’t know what went wrong. I just can tell that I saw what he couldn’t and eventually that happened. I just thought that time would tell, and I didn't want to say anything.”

Kangana had filed an FIR against Aditya in 2019. Pancholi, in turn filed a counter application, claiming Ranaut’s lawyer threatened to file a rape case against him.

‘I ignored asking him questions’

Zarina also implied that she was not surprised to find out about husband Aditya Pancholi's extra-marital affairs. She said, “I was always aware of Nirmal (Aditya’s real name)’s affairs, but I never questioned him. I only cared about how he treated me when he was home. I ignored asking him questions because it would have made him fearless. I was completely prepared for him to have affairs.” Zarina also said that she never felt that Aditya was abusive towards her and that he always supported her career in acting and never stopped from doing work.

Zarina was last seen in Devara: Part 1. It starred NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. She will be seen next in Prabhas' The Raja Saab.