Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab makes rare comment about his affair with Kangana Ranaut: 'She often visited my home'
Zarina Wahab opened up about Aditya Pancholi's extramarital affairs in a new interview, and also mentioned Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut, through several interviews in 2017, accused actor Aditya Pancholi of physically and sexually abusing her when she was new to the film industry. The two of them were also reported to be having an affair when she made her debut in Bollywood. In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Zarina Wahab opened up about her relationship with Aditya Pancholi, with whom she has been married for over three decades, while also mentioning that Kangana ‘often’ visited their home and Aditya was nice to her. (Also read: Zarina Wahab says Jiah Khan attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting Sooraj Pancholi: ‘Mere bete ka turn aaya toh…’)
What Zarina said
During the interview, Zarina said: “I was always nice to Kangana. She often visited my home. He was very nice to her. I don’t know what went wrong. I just can tell that I saw what he couldn’t and eventually that happened. I just thought that time would tell, and I didn't want to say anything.”
Kangana had filed an FIR against Aditya in 2019. Pancholi, in turn filed a counter application, claiming Ranaut’s lawyer threatened to file a rape case against him.
‘I ignored asking him questions’
Zarina also implied that she was not surprised to find out about husband Aditya Pancholi's extra-marital affairs. She said, “I was always aware of Nirmal (Aditya’s real name)’s affairs, but I never questioned him. I only cared about how he treated me when he was home. I ignored asking him questions because it would have made him fearless. I was completely prepared for him to have affairs.” Zarina also said that she never felt that Aditya was abusive towards her and that he always supported her career in acting and never stopped from doing work.
Zarina was last seen in Devara: Part 1. It starred NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. She will be seen next in Prabhas' The Raja Saab.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.