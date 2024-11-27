Zarina Wahab says Jiah Khan attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting Sooraj Pancholi: ‘Mere bete ka turn aaya toh…’

What did Zarina Wahab say

In an interview with Lehren, Zarina spoke about Jiah's death, She said, “Uske pehle bhi usne 4-5 baar try kiya hai, lekin naseeb aisi thi ki jab mere bete ka turn aaya toh it happened (even before that, she had tried 4-5 times, but it was destiny that when my son’s turn came, it happened)," she said.

During the interview, she also shared that Sooraj faced a professional setback because of the case. She said, “We all went through a bad time, but I believe in one thing: 'If you spoil anybody's life with lies, take it as a loan; it will come to you with interest.' Karma says that. Hum log ne intezaar kiya jab he was not guilty (we all waited). It took 10 years, but he is out of it, and I am happy. It has affected Sooraj's career. Woh kya karti thi sab jaante hai (Everyone knows what she used to do), I don't want to open my mouth. Bolke mein apne aap ko chota nahi karna chahti hoon (I want to come down to that level)," added the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

About Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan, best known for her film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013, by her mother. Later, her then-boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. The case was based on a six-page note that detailed her troubled relationship with Sooraj. The alleged suicide note narrated Jiah's ‘intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture’ at the hands of Sooraj, which led her to commit suicide, the central agency had said. Sooraj is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. He was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide abetment case.