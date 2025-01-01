Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China 2024 box office revenue plunges as industry downturn deepens

Reuters |
Jan 01, 2025 08:03 AM IST

CHINA-FILM/BOX OFFICE-2024:China 2024 box office revenue plunges as industry downturn deepens

BEIJING, - China's 2024 box office revenue slumped by almost a quarter from the previous year, official data showed on Wednesday, dealing a blow to a limping domestic industry yet to fully recover from the pandemic.

China 2024 box office revenue plunges as industry downturn deepens
China 2024 box office revenue plunges as industry downturn deepens

Box office revenue totalled 42.502 billion yuan , according to the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television. That's down 22.6% from 54.915 billion yuan in 2023.

Of that, box office revenue of domestic films totalled 33.439 billion yuan, plunging 27.3% from 46.005 billion yuan in 2023.

Hopes for a post-pandemic uptick in box office revenue for the second year were dashed despite successes including "YOLO", a comedy on how a reclusive woman reconnected with society through boxing, and "Successor", another comedy, on how a couple hid their wealth from their son to promote character building.

The slump was caused by a mix of factors - a decline in the number of feature films, competition from online offerings including micro dramas, and a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

On Christmas Eve, box office revenues plummeted to the lowest in at least 13 years.

For the whole of 2024, the number of moviegoers in urban theatres totalled 1.01 billion, down from 1.299 billion a year earlier.

A total of 612 feature films were produced last year, down from 792 in 2023.

The fall in offerings reflects ebbing investment and output capacity in an industry still struggling with the aftermath of strict COVID-19 restrictions, which disrupted movie production from 2020 to 2022.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from...
See more
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On