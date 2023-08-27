News / Entertainment / Dr. Stone New World season 3 part 2 reveals new trailer and release date

ByMd Nobhar
Aug 27, 2023 04:52 PM IST

This fall, The Stone World is set for a comeback, as Dr. Stone continues to uncover its mysteries.

Dr. Stone New World season 3 Part 2 is coming soon! The new season will continue the story from the manga's New World arc, and it promises to be an exciting adventure for fans of the series.

Senku as shown in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
The first part of the season premiered earlier this year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter. The new season will premiere on October 12, so get ready to join Senku and his friends on their next scientific adventure!

Dr. Stone New World S3 Part 2 gets an opening theme song by Ryūjin Kinoshi.

The new trailer and official release date for Dr. Stone New World Season 3 Part 2 have been revealed. This continuation of the story from the New World arc will start airing on October 12. The trailer gives a glimpse of upcoming adventures.

Talented artists Ryūjin Kinoshi will perform the opening theme "Haruka," while Anly contributes the closing theme "Suki ni Shinayo." Season 3 began earlier this year, divided into two parts. The first part aired from April 6 to June 15, 2023, setting the stage for the epic adventure in this arc.

The focus is on Senku and his comrades from the Kingdom of Science, aiming to build a ship and search for Senku's father's spacecraft. Challenges, new friends, and foes add to the mystery of Earth's petrification during their journey.

Where To Watch Dr. Stone: Season 3?

Dr. Stone Season 3 is available on Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll. Netflix only has Seasons 2 and 3.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9: Release date ,time, where to watch, and more

Season 3 of Dr. Stone second part arrives on October 12, packed with thrilling adventures and mysteries. The captivating world of science and mystery awaits as the fandom eagerly anticipates this beloved series.

