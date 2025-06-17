Explore Dhanush’s finest movies on OTT before Kuberaa releases

Tamil star Dhanush has teamed up with Nagarjuna for one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, Kuberaa, which is set to hit the screens on June 20. Packed with intense drama, thrills, captivating themes, and a stellar ensemble, Kuberaa is Dhanush’s first release of 2025, and fans are excited to see this power duo reigning the silver screens. After a promising trailer, the makers have already piqued the interest of the viewers. As you wait for Kuberaa’s release, here are some intriguing and finely crafted movies featuring Dhanush in the lead that you can enjoy on OTTplay Premium. From romantic dramas to action, here is a specially curated list of Dhanush’s popular films that makes for a spectacular watch. Dhanush in Kuberaa (L) and Thiruchitrambalam (R) posters

Stream latest and the most popular South films like Lucifer, Salute, Daveed and so much more on OTTplay Premium

Best Dhanush movies to watch on OTT

Dhanush headlines this romantic psychological thriller as a brilliant young engineer who struggles with his abusive past. Things take a turn when he finds a friend in a sweet girl and soon obsessively falls for her but discovers that she loves someone else, which triggers jealousy and rage. Sonia Agarwal and Sudeep Sarangi also appear in the lead, alongside Nagesh and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles.

Dhanush essays the role of a rowdy and local goon in this action comedy film. The plot revolves around the titular thug, who extorts money from people and forces a woman named Sridevi (played by Kajal Aggarwal) to partner with him in a business. However, she tries to frame him to confess to a crime but gets entangled in a web of deceit, revenge, crime, and corruption.

Dhanush bagged a National Film Award for nailing the role of a rooster fight jockey in this action drama film that garnered acclaim for solid performances and its narrative. The plot revolves around tough competition in cockfights as obsession takes power. Taapsee Pannu also marked her Tamil film debut with this blockbuster.

Also known as Vada Chennai, this critically acclaimed crime drama film stars Dhanush in the lead. He plays a skilled carrom player who unwittingly gets pulled into a gang war between two rival gangs and strives to save his people against the odds. The ensemble also features Kishore, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Pawan, Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ameer in significant roles. You can watch the Hindi version of Vada Chennai on OTTplay Premium.

Dhanush plays the eponymous role in this drama film with Nithya Menen as his love interest. The plot revolves around a food delivery agent who struggles to forgive his father for the death of his mother and sister as he lives with his strict father and grandfather. It also explores love and companionship as the protagonist bears the weight of forgiveness and grapples to find solace. Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar appear in important roles.

About Kuberaa’s plot

Sekhar Kammula’s directorial titled Kuberaa features the dynamic duo of Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, with the former playing a beggar while the latter is seen as an influential man. The star-studded ensemble also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Touted to be a thriller drama, Kuberaa revolves around a chartered accountant and a beggar as their lives are intertwined in a chase for power and greed.