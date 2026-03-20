‘I don’t age, I level up’: Action star Chuck Norris celebrated 86th birthday practising Judo in last Instagram post

Action icon Chuck Norris , known worldwide for his martial arts career and roles in films and television, passed away at the age of 86. The Norris family confirmed his sudden death in a heartfelt statement, saying he was surrounded by loved ones and at peace. Now, his last post, celebrating his 86th birthday, practising Judo, is being revisited by fans.

In the caption, he wrote, “I don’t age I level up. I am 86 today. Nothing like playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I am grateful for another year, good health and a chance to do what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you will ever know. God Bless.”

Just days before his passing, Chuck shared what would become his final post on Instagram, celebrating his 86th birthday. In the video, he is seen practising judo outdoors, a testament to his lifelong dedication to fitness and martial arts. “I don’t age, I level up,” he says in the clip, a line that reflects his enduring spirit.

On Friday, Chuck's family posted on his Instagram account and wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

Family statement celebrated Chuck legacy The Norris family, in their statement, further wrote, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives…The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

They requested privacy during this difficult time, saying, “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

Chuck Norris' legendary career Chuck began his career as a martial artist, winning multiple championships before moving into film. He gained early global recognition after starring alongside Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. Over the decades, he became a household name through action films and the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Beyond his work on screen, Chuck also became a cultural icon, inspiring the viral “Chuck Norris facts” phenomenon and leaving a legacy as a symbol of strength, discipline, and perseverance.