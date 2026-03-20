‘I don’t age, I level up’: Action star Chuck Norris celebrated 86th birthday practising Judo in last Instagram post
Chuck Norris, martial arts champion and action star, passed away at 86. Known for his roles in film and TV, he became a cultural icon.
Action icon Chuck Norris, known worldwide for his martial arts career and roles in films and television, passed away at the age of 86. The Norris family confirmed his sudden death in a heartfelt statement, saying he was surrounded by loved ones and at peace. Now, his last post, celebrating his 86th birthday, practising Judo, is being revisited by fans.
Chuck Norris' last Instagram post
Just days before his passing, Chuck shared what would become his final post on Instagram, celebrating his 86th birthday. In the video, he is seen practising judo outdoors, a testament to his lifelong dedication to fitness and martial arts. “I don’t age, I level up,” he says in the clip, a line that reflects his enduring spirit.
In the caption, he wrote, “I don’t age I level up. I am 86 today. Nothing like playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I am grateful for another year, good health and a chance to do what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you will ever know. God Bless.”
Family posts about Chuck Norris' death
On Friday, Chuck's family posted on his Instagram account and wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”
Family statement celebrated Chuck legacy
The Norris family, in their statement, further wrote, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives…The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”
They requested privacy during this difficult time, saying, “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”
Chuck Norris' legendary career
Chuck began his career as a martial artist, winning multiple championships before moving into film. He gained early global recognition after starring alongside Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. Over the decades, he became a household name through action films and the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger.
Beyond his work on screen, Chuck also became a cultural icon, inspiring the viral “Chuck Norris facts” phenomenon and leaving a legacy as a symbol of strength, discipline, and perseverance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More